Vivo X80 Appears on TENAA Certification Revealing Key Specs Hours Ahead of Launch

The Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is all set to introduce its Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro in the domestic market today. The devices in the Vivo X80 series are going to be photography-based flagship smartphones. Now in a new development, just hours ahead of the official launch, Vivo X80 has appeared on the TENAA certifications site with the model number V2138A and the listing has revealed some key specifications of the handset. Let’s find out.

Vivo X80 Specifications

The Vivo X80 listing on the TENAA certification site informs that the smartphone will arrive with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that offers a Full HD+ resolution of 1080×2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display of the device is most likely going to support a 120Hz refresh rate and the AMOLED screen will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

According to the listing, the device is powered by a 3.0 GHz octa-core processor which seems to be the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. This falls in line with the previous predictions that the smartphone will feature MediaTek Chipset. The processor on the device will be coupled with 6GB or 8GB or 12GB of RAM along with 128GB or 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. There will not be support for external storage.

As far as the camera specifications for the device are considered, Vivo X80 will come featuring a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary lens along with two 12MP cameras. The front of the device will feature a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone will arrive with Vivo V1+ ISP to enhance the overall photography experience.

Vivo X80 is most likely going to run on Android 12 OS with OriginOS Ocean UI on top. The listing reveals that the device will feature a 2,190mAh dual-cell battery. According to the previous reports, the device will pack a 4500mAh battery which is the combined capacity. The handset will most likely come with support for 80W fast charging.

Vivo X80 Pro is also going to be launched with a display featuring a 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset under the hood, 4700mAH battery which will come with support for 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging, 50MP quad-camera setup and much more. It is to be seen whether the brand reveals the Vivo X80 Pro+ smartphone today which will also be a part of the lineup.