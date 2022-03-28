Vivo X Fold Officially Arriving in April as Company’s First Foldable Smartphone

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has announced that it will be launching its Vivo X Fold device in China on April 11. Vivo X Fold is all set to be the first foldable smartphone from the company and a teaser of the device has also been shared by the brand’s Weibo account. In addition to this, the brand has also revealed some information regarding its Vivo Pad. Speculations suggest that Vivo Pad and Vivo X Note smartphone will be launched alongside the Vivo X Fold device. Let’s find out more.

Vivo X Fold Specifications

According to the post shared by the company on the microblogging site Weibo, Vivo X Fold will arrive with a “folding screen 2.0”. Moreover, the teaser video shared by the brand suggests that the device will come with a curved outer display. Previous reports have suggested that Vivo X Fold could feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The internal display is expected to be 8-inches with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen1. The camera setup at the back is anticipated to feature a 50MP main camera and a 48MP ultrawide camera. It will also feature an 8MP periscope lens with 5x zoom and a 12MP portrait camera with 2x zoom.

Upcoming Devices from Vivo

Separately, another post from the brand has provided input on the design and colour options of the company’s first tablet – Vivo Pad. The tablet will be available in Deep Space Gray and Sky Blue colour options. Moreover, it will also have the option to attach to a keyboard along and will come with support for a stylus pen which will probably have the moniker Vivo Pencil.

In addition to this, the storage options of the upcoming devices have been tipped on the web as well. Rumours suggest that Vivo X Fold could arrive with up to 12GB of RAM coupled with 256GB or 512GB internal storage options. Vivo Pad, on the other hand, could feature 8GB of RAM with up to 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. Lastly, the Vivo X Note could feature 8GB of RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB of RAM + 256GB or 512GB storage options