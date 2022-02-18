Vivo T1 Pro 5G is in Works, Could Arrive in India During April or May 2022

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo had recently launched its Vivo T1 5G smartphone in India and now apparently the company is gearing up for the launch of another model in the T series. A new report suggests that Vivo is currently working on a higher-end model of the Vivo T1 which will have the moniker Vivo T1 Pro 5G. Vivo T1 Pro 5G is expected to arrive both in China as well as India, however, the specs may differ depending upon the region.

Details on Vivo T1 Pro 5G

The report comes in from MySmartPrice, according to which, Vivo is planning to soon launch the pro model for Vivo T1 5G. As of now, the T-series from Vivo consists of Vivo T1 and Vivo T1X (only in China) and will be soon joined by the Vivo T1 Pro 5G. According to the report, sources have also provided intel on the launch timeline of the smartphone in India. It is being speculated that the device may be launched in India somewhere around April or May of 2022. This could mean that the device may arrive in China prior to other regions. Moreover, sources also state that the specs of the devices in China and India may vary. This was also the same in the case of Vivo T1 5G, which arrived with a Snapdragon 695 chipset in India and Snapdragon 778G in China.

Specifications for Vivo T1 5G

The latest 5G enabled smartphone from Vivo has been launched with a 6.58-inch IPS FHD+ display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a sampling rate of 240Hz. For storage configuration, the handset comes with up to 8GB of RAM which is virtually expandable up to 12GB. The smartphone has 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The device features a “Turbo 5 Layer Liquid Cooling” technology which can significantly reduce the handset’s temperature up to 10 degrees Celsius.

For the camera part, Vivo T1 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary camera which comes with support for Super Night mode and Bokeh mode among other camera features. The device also features two secondary 2MP sensors which offer Super Macro mode as well as a human eye tracking focus feature. The front of the device has a 16MP selfie camera. Vivo T1 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and operates on Funtouch OS 12.0.