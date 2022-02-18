WhatsApp for iOS Now Supports Very Cool Audio Feature

One of the largest and most popular social media applications across the globe, WhatsApp has rolled out an exciting new feature for its iOS app. WhatsApp will now allow iPhone or iPad users to hear the audio from a particular chat even if they exit it. Note that we are not talking about exiting the application but the particular chat window where it is present. So now, iOS users can switch between different chats on WhatsApp and also play an audio file from one of the chats.

Until now, whenever a user switched from the chat window where the audio file is present, the audio used to stop playing. But now, at least, iOS users will not have to face such issues. The latest version of WhatsApp for iOS that is bringing this feature is v22.4.75.

WhatsApp Might Roll Out the Same Feature for Android Users Too

Interestingly, this feature is not yet available for Android smartphone users. It is only there for iOS users for now. However, if iOS users have got this feature on the app, it is only natural that WhatsApp will soon release this update for Android devices too. It is actually a much-needed feature and one that will certainly make a lot of difference in the user experience of the application.

In fact, according to an IndiaToday report, WhatsApp was also working on applying the same feature on the Desktop app. There’s no confirmation on when this feature will roll out for the others.

If you are an iOS user, make sure that the app you are using is updated to the latest version if you want this new feature to be a part of your experience.

Apart from this, there are already a ton of features on WhatsApp that you can check out. The company has been rolling out these features since 2021, and they make WhatsApp one of the best online texting apps in the business.