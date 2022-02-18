WhatsApp Features: Six Amazing Ones You Must Know

WhatsApp is on an update spree by regularly releasing new features on the platform. Over the last year, the company added a few significant features, including the provision to transfer money. It is already the biggest texting application around the globe. But not everyone knows about the kind of features it comes with. So here we are going to look at six amazing WhatsApp features that you make use of.

WhatsApp Features Which You Should Know About

Provision to attend calls from laptop: WhatsApp added the feature to attend voice and video calls directly from our laptops if you install WhatsApp for Windows/Mac on your computer. This gets rid of the hassle to grab the phone to attend calls.

Send and receive money: WhatsApp payment allows users to send and receive money based on the Unified Payment Interface system (UPI). The feature was made available for all Android and iOS users in India this year.

Provision to transfer chats from iPhone to Android: This was one of the most useful features released in 2021. Users can seamlessly move the conversations from iPhone to Android with the feature, but you need a USB-C cable to complete this transfer. The provision is available under ‘Settings’.

Disappearing media files: People who do not want their media to be viewed twice can send media files as ‘View only once’. To send images/videos as ‘view only once,’ tap on the ‘1’ icon before sending the media file. The image will automatically disappear after the receiver sees it one time.

Mute Videos while sharing: When you record a video from a noisy background, and you do not like the background noise to be heard by the intended receiver, the mute video feature of WhatsApp comes in handy. You can simply mute videos before sharing them in WhatsApp chats.

Use Multi-device feature: You may use WhatsApp on your laptop, PC, or tablet simultaneously. This multi-device feature makes using WhatsApp on many devices a breeze.

Facebook-like Cover Page on WhatsApp Business

While we looked into some of the key features added last year, let’s also take a note of the latest upcoming feature coming to this Meta-owned instant messaging application. According to the WhatsApp development tracker WABetaInfo, the application will soon have a provision to add a new Facebook-like cover image for your profile. This will be primarily for WhatsApp Business Accounts. The availability of the feature on the personal WhatsApp account is not known.