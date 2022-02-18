Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Is Overpriced in India, Avoid for Now

Samsung’s playing naughty when it comes to the Indian market. The brand’s uniqueness is absolutely lost, and users are generally less excited to see new tech from Samsung on the smartphone front. Not to take anything away from the beautiful Galaxy S22 series. It has some of the most powerful devices in the world. Even the camera reviews have shown that Samsung is one of the best when it comes to delivering a flagship device. However, the company has clearly gone wrong with the pricing strategy when it comes to India. Specially when there’s an even more affordable flagship Apple smartphone available.

Samsung Priced the S22 Series Same as S21 Series for International Market, but Not for India

Samsung has gone ahead with strange pricing for the Indian market. The vanilla Galaxy S22 starts at Rs 72,999. There should be some bank offers, but they are unknown at the moment. To recall, the S21 series started at Rs 69,999.

The S22 series almost looks like the S21 series, except for the S22 Ultra, which now also houses the S Pen.

The major differences between both smartphones is in chipset, camera, and slightly on display. The S21 series will also run on Android 12, so there’s no point in bringing that up. These are basic upgrades for which users now need to pay more.

The iPhone 13 mini starts at Rs 69,990 and can also be purchased with a cashback of up to Rs 6,000, which makes it an attractive offer.

The soon to be launched OnePlus 10 Pro is also expected to be priced lower than the Galaxy S21 series devices. Samsung has already been losing market share in the country thus this pricing strategy from the company for basic upgrades is confusing.

Samsung is trying to retain its premium image with the S series devices, but the company is actually going wrong about it. The Galaxy S22 isn’t worth paying Rs 72,999 right now. The S21 series would be a better deal, honestly.

The S22 Ultra is also not a smartphone meant for everyone. It is a bulky device made for people who work on the go on their smartphones. It will be interesting to see how Samsung’s S22 series performs in the Indian market.

Check below the pricing of all the S22 series devices in India.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Devices in India

Samsung Galaxy S22 —

8GB+128GB = Rs 72,999

8GB+256GB = Rs 76,999

Samsung Galaxy S22+ —

8GB+128GB = Rs 84,999

8GB+256GB = Rs 88,999

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra –

12GB+256GB = Rs 1,09,000

12GB+512GB = Rs 1,18,999