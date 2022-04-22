Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W Specifications Surface Online, Could Arrive in May

The Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched its first T-series device – the Vivo T1 5G in India back in February. This mid-range smartphone was priced under Rs 20,000 and came with a fashionable design and also featured Android 12 out of the box. Recent rumours have suggested that the brand is soon going to launch Vivo T1 Pro 5G smartphone in India. Now a new report from India Today suggests that the brand will also introduce a Vivo T1 44W smartphone along with the Vivo T1 Pro 5G. Let’s find out more.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W Specs

Both Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W are expected to be launched in May and the T1 Pro 5G will be the highlight of the launch event. The device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. The smartphone is likely to feature a 64-megapixel super night camera suggesting that the phone will have a high-quality low light photography feature available. It has been previously revealed that Vivo T1 Pro will feature a 66W fast charging and will arrive with an 8 layer liquid cooling system. The device will feature an AMOLED display with 1300nits of brightness.

Vivo T1 44W will be placed below the Vivo T1 5G handset in the lineup. The upcoming smartphone will be a budget offering and will be priced somewhere around Rs 15,000. The handset is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 680 chipset and will come with an AMOLED display but with different specs than Vivo T1 Pro. Similar to Vivo T1, the T1 44W might also feature 18W fast charging support as well as could be backed by a 5000mAh battery.

In addition to this, both the upcoming smartphones – Vivo T1 Pro and Vivo T1 44W will operate on Funtouch OS based on Android 12. The report suggests that the smartphone will be available for sale via Flipkart and other e-commerce platforms. As mentioned above, Vivo T1 44W could be priced around Rs 15,000 whereas the Vivo T1 Pro 5G could have a price tag somewhere in the range of Rs 25,000.