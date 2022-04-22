Poco Watch, Poco Buds Pro Specification and Design Surface Over the Web

The popular smartphone manufacturer Poco is planning to launch its first smartwatch in India. The company is aiming to expand its portfolio by introducing other products in the Indian market along with smartphones. Poco has been working on introducing its IoT products in India and other countries which has been delayed because of the pandemic. This includes one of the smartwatches which will be introduced this year with the moniker Poco Watch.

The brand hasn’t shared any official details regarding the launch of its first smartwatch, however, a report from Digit in collaboration with tipster OnLeaks has shared the key specifications of the Poco Watch. Moreover, the tipster has also revealed the design render images of the Poco Buds Pro which is also expected to arrive in 2022.

Poco Watch Specifications

The upcoming Poco Watch will come with a similar design as Redmi Watch 2 Lite but the specifications will be very different. The wearable is expected to arrive with a 1.6-inch AMOLED display with a slight curve around the edges and will offer a 360×320 pixel resolution. The device will also have a button on the right side of the watch to go through the user interface on the device.

Just like most of the smartwatches available on the market, Poco Watch will come with a number of health and fitness-related features. A design render for the wearable suggests that the smartwatch will have a colourful watch face with stats for total steps and other fitness aspects. The device will also have an optical heart rate sensor and a blood oxygen (SpO2) sensor. The smartwatch will also have a 5ATM rating for water resistance. The smartwatch will feature a 225mAh battery. Poco smartwatch will be available in Black, Blue, and Ivory colour options.

Poco Buds Pro

The brand is also planning to introduce Poco Buds Pro ( Genshin Impact Edition), the design images of which have been revealed. The images show that Poco Buds Pro earbuds and the charging case will come in a red colour option. The earbuds have an in-ear design and the earbuds have a silicon top for better grip. The earbuds are claimed to have a battery life of 28 hours and will feature 35dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).