TRAI Releases Consultation Paper on Encouraging R&D in India’s ICT Sector

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

TRAI has released a consultation paper aimed at encouraging R&D in India's ICT sector. The paper identifies key areas for improvement and highlights emerging trends. It also stresses the importance of collaboration and commercialization of research.

Highlights

  • The paper also highlights emerging trends such as 5G, 6G, Open-RAN, IoT, AI and ML etc.
  • To harness these trends, the paper stresses the importance of collaboration among government, industry, and academia and emphasizes the commercialization of research.
  • The paper also draws lessons from leading countries in R&D and innovation.

Follow Us

trai releases consultation rd india ict sector
On Friday, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released a Consultation Paper aimed at encouraging Research and Development (R&D) in the country's Telecom, Broadcasting, and IT (ICT) sectors. TRAI said the objective of this consultation paper is to create a robust ecosystem for innovation, supporting the development of ICT products and services and making India self-reliant while promoting exports in the sector.

Also Read: TRAI Proposes Overhaul of Telecom Entry Fees and Bank Guarantees




R&D for ICT Growth

TRAI said R&D has long played a crucial role in technological progress, economic growth, and improving lives. India has made substantial advancements in this area, ranking 40th in the Global Innovation Index 2022. Government initiatives such as "Make in India" and "Digital India" have significantly contributed to strengthening the R&D landscape. Furthermore, R&D and innovation is also important for a nation’s self-reliance and its security.

Addressing Gaps in the ICT Sector

However, the consultation paper acknowledges room for improvement in the existing R&D ecosystem in India, particularly in the ICT sector. TRAI said it has analyzed the important issues which require intervention in the existing R&D ecosystem in India under the three focus elements: Education and training System, Science System, and Regulatory Framework, which includes Policies and Programs and Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Framework.

Also Read: TRAI Initiates Consultation Process to Enhance Quality-of-Service Standards for Telecom Services

Embracing Emerging Technological Trends

TRAI said emerging trends such as 5G, 6G, Open-RAN, Internet of Things (IoT), AI and ML, Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and Metaverse, Quantum Computing, Cloud Services, Edge computing, Network Function Virtualization (NFV), Software Defined Networking (SDN), Over-The-Top (OTT) services and Hybrid Set Top Box (STB) etc are transforming Telecom, Broadcasting and IT sectors rapidly. To harness these trends, the paper stresses the importance of collaboration among government, industry, and academia and emphasizes the commercialization of research.

Also Read: TRAI Recommends Phasing Out License Fee for DTH Services Over the Next Three Years

Learning from Global R&D

The paper also draws lessons from leading countries in R&D and innovation, including Israel, the Republic of Korea, the United States, Sweden, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, Denmark, Finland etc. TRAI said by studying international best practices, India aims to strengthen its R&D ecosystem as it works towards becoming a USD 5 trillion economy.

TRAI released the consultation paper on September 22nd, with the expectation that the resulting recommendations and policies will further accelerate R&D in the nation.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

10 GB per day in whose dream !?

Breaking: Airtel Revises Rs 99 Unlimited Data Pack, Offers More…

avinashsuwal :

it is working in MPCG also

Vodafone Idea Brings Wi-Fi Calling to More Places

avinashsuwal :

now scammer got another chance to lure innocent's ? ? ?

BSNL Urges Customers to Complete Digital KYC Before Sep End

Faraz :

I don't know why dislikes, but less than 10% of BSNL customers are aware enough or take efforts themselves to…

BSNL Urges Customers to Complete Digital KYC Before Sep End

Faraz :

True.. This free installation by Airtel/Jio is something no one else able to compete with. Even BSNL don't provide free…

RailWire has an Amazing 50 Mbps Plan with 15 OTT…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments