OneWeb-Tonomus JV Selects Albabtain LeBlanc to Build Satellite Station in Saudi Arabia

The station is expected to be completed by the end of 2023 and will support OneWeb's mission of bridging the digital divide in Saudi Arabia and the broader MENA region.

First Tech Web Company, a joint venture between OneWeb and Tonomus, the tech company powering the ecosystem of cognitive technologies at NEOM has selected Albabtain LeBlanc, a Saudi Arabian construction company, to construct a satellite station in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Bridging the Digital Divide

According to the statement, this station will be part of the ground infrastructure of the joint venture, supporting the mission of bridging the digital divide across Saudi Arabia and the broader MENA region by providing access to high-speed, low-latency internet connectivity to people and businesses in remote and underserved areas.

Completion Target

The satellite station is expected to be completed by the end of 2023, as Albabtain LeBlanc joins OneWeb's roster of partners across the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and Alaska.

OneWeb's Partner Network

Moreover, OneWeb said the construction of the satellite station in Tabuk aligns with OneWeb's recent appointment as an Observer Member by the Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO), as reported by TelecomTalk. This role positions OneWeb to provide insights into DCO's initiatives across member nations, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Morocco, and Pakistan, as well as the global digital landscape, fostering the growth of the digital economy within DCO member populations.

OneWeb said this network will also be used to support various applications such as telemedicine, education and agriculture.

