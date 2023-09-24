New Web Series Streaming on OTT Platforms for a Great Binge

This weekend in September, get ready for a thrilling lineup of web series available for streaming on OTT platforms. Each one is designed to captivate audiences with a wide array of genres and engaging themes. In the ever-expanding world of internet streaming, there's something for everyone, from intense horror dramas to humorous animated series.









Also Read: Exciting Weekend Lineup: New Films Streaming on Various OTT Platforms

Here's a list of the web series that became available on OTT platforms this week in September.

Athidhi

Venu Thottempudi makes his web debut in "Athidhi," accompanied by talented performers like Avantika Mishra, Aditi Gautam, Venkatesh Kakamanu, Ravi Varma, and Chanakya Tejas. This horror series revolves around a lonely man who receives unexpected visitors, leading to a series of horrifying events.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: September 19, 2023

This Fool S2

"This Fool" is an American comedy series starring Chris Estrada, Frankie Quinones, Michael Imperioil, Michelle Ortiz, and others. Created by Chris Estrada, Pat Bishop, Matt Ingebretson, and Jake Weisman, it revolves around Julio Lopez, who has spent 30 years confined to the same bedroom in the company of his mother and grandmother. Hilarity ensues when his cousin Luis, a former thug, joins him at the Hugs Not Thugs recovery center.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: September 20, 2023

Also Read: Five Must-Watch Thai Dramas for Your Binge-Watch List

Scissor Seven S4

Created by Chinese animator He Xiaofeng, "Scissor Seven" follows the story of Seven, who fails a professional assassination course and becomes an assassin while operating a salon in disguise. His journey unfolds amidst a power struggle between two local factions, preventing him from regaining his lost memories.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: September 21, 2023

Campus Beats

"Campus Beats" is a Hindi romantic suspense drama directed by Aniruddha Rajdherkar, starring Shantanu Maheshwari, Shruti Sinha, and Tanvi Gadkari in key roles. A Gen Z girl healing from a dark past discovers a newfound love for dance, leading her to a profound understanding of friendship, love, freedom, and passion.

OTT platform: Amazon miniTV

Release date: September 21, 2023

Also Read: Hollywood Horror Films Available for Streaming on Prime Video in Hindi

Kengan Ashura S2

Based on the Japanese manga series by Yabako Sandrovich, "Kengan Ashura" centers on a powerful corporate company recruiting a street fighter to represent them in brutal Kengan bouts. As Ashura prepares for the ultimate fight for glory, he grapples with the torments of his past.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: September 21, 2023

Song of the Bandits

Directed by Hwang Jun-hyeok, the eagerly awaited Korean television series "Song of the Bandits" features Kim Nam-gil, Seohyun, Yoo Jae-myung, Lee Hyun-wook, and Lee Ho-jung as the main actors. The series narrates the story of Koreans who gathered in Gando, a region in northeastern China, motivated by their individual goals. Together, they protect their homes from 1910 to 1945, during Japan's colonial rule.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: September 22, 2023

Also Read: Top Horror Series to Binge-Watch on Netflix

The Continental: From The World of John Wick

"The Continental" is a crime drama miniseries set in the John Wick universe, serving as a prequel spin-off. Created by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons, with direction by Albert Hughes and Charlotte Brändström, the series stars Colin Woodell, Mel Gibson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, and Mishel Prada. It delves into the intriguing universe of Winston Scott's rise as the owner of the "The Continental" brand of assassin-friendly hotels in New York. The series explores this captivating world against the backdrop of historical events such as the American Mafia's ascent to power and the Winter of Discontent.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: September 22, 2023