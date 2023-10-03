Toshiba Launches Build Your Own Data Centre Initiative in MEA

Toshiba Gulf FZE launches Build Your Own Data Centre initiative in the MEA region to educate and empower channel partners, promoting a balanced approach to data storage strategies.

Highlights

  • Toshiba's Build Your Own Data Centre initiative empowers MEA partners.
  • Ambitious plans for higher-capacity enterprise hard drives to meet growing storage demands by 2026.
  • Initiative simplifies storage frameworks like RAID and NAS, addressing the global data explosion.

Toshiba Gulf FZE, a subsidiary of Toshiba Corporation, has introduced its "Build Your Own Data Centre" initiative in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. This initiative is aimed at educating and empowering channel partners to assist enterprises in optimising their data storage strategies.

Hybrid Approach

Toshiba noted that in a rapidly evolving technological landscape, businesses often face the decision of whether to migrate entirely to the cloud or continue maintaining on-premises data centres. Toshiba's initiative promotes a balanced "hybrid approach" that combines both strategies to enhance cost-effectiveness and performance.

Empowering Channel Partners

Channel partners, including System Integrators, Value-Added Resellers (VARs), and Value-Added Distributors (VADs), will receive comprehensive training and support. Toshiba said this will enable them to provide tailored data storage solutions to meet specific market requirements, such as surveillance, backup, and big data storage.

HDDs: Cost-Effective Storage

The initiative also focuses on raising awareness about different storage technologies, emphasising the significance of hard disk drives (HDDs) in data storage due to their cost-effectiveness. Toshiba plans to introduce higher-capacity enterprise hard drives in response to the growing demand for storage.

Santosh Varghese, VP of TGFZ said, "We want the data storage channel ecosystem to be aware of the kinds of storage backup companies need. We see many companies still using tape as a storage backup option, but a hard drive is the first choice for storage because the cost per GB is still very low compared to SSDs."

Projections for Data Storage

Toshiba highlighted that by 2025, SSDs are expected to claim a 16 percent share of data storage, with NAND making up 10 percent. Nonetheless, HDDs will continue to hold the majority share at 58 percent.

By 2030, it's projected that HDDs will still account for 48 percent of total data storage, while SSDs will grow to 29 percent, and NAND will comprise 12 percent. In 2018, the company introduced the Helium 14 TB enterprise Server HDD, and now plan to bring 40+ TB enterprise hard drives to market by 2026.

Simplifying Storage Frameworks

To ensure channel partners are well-equipped, Toshiba will host a series of events across the MEA region, providing in-depth knowledge to sales and pre-sales teams. This knowledge will enable channel partners to make informed recommendations and address their clients' unique storage needs.

In addition, the initiative aims to demystify storage frameworks like RAID (Redundant Array of Independent Disks) and NAS (Network-Attached Storage), simplifying the decision-making process for businesses.

Given the relentless growth in global data, effective data storage remains a critical concern for businesses.

