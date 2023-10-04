Airtel Xstream Premium Packs You Can Purchase Today

Bharti Airtel is offering the Airtel Xstream Play platform to customers who want to purchase a subscription to OTT (over-the-top) aggregation platforms. The Airtel Xstream Premium subscription is something you will have to purchase to get access to the content inside the platform. Airtel Xstream Premium can be purchased on a standalone basis as well as can be accessed through the postpaid or prepaid mobile offerings of the company. Let's take a look at the Airtel Xstream Premium subscription that you can purchase on a standalone basis.









Airtel Xstream Premium Subscription Details

There are two plans offered by Airtel here. The monthly Xstream Premium subscription will cost Rs 149 while the yearly subscription will cost Rs 1499. Both these plans are available for customers currently and can be purchased by going to the platform of Airtel Xstream Play. There's a mobile/tablet app as well as a dedicated website for the platform through which you can purchase the subscription.

Airtel Xstream Premium customers will be able to play content on 2 concurrent screens. The platform is also useful for people who have the Airtel Xstream Box in their homes as they would be able to stream content directly on their TV. You can also purchase a subscription from the Airtel Thanks app available for both iOS and Android smartphones.

Here are all the platforms that you can access content from - SonyLIV, ErosNow, LionsgatePlay, Ultra, ManoramaMax, HoiChoi, Epic ON, ShemarooMe, Divo, Dollywood, Nammaflix, Klikk. ShortsTV, Docubay, HungamaPlay, Social Swag and Chaupal. Note that SonyLIV won't be available on the MI TV Stick and Chromecast. Also, SonyLIV will only support a single streaming device at a given moment.

The app of Airtel Xstream Play is very decent and enables you to access content from different platforms in a very seamless manner.