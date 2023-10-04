Airtel Xstream Premium Packs You Can Purchase Today

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Airtel Xstream Premium customers will be able to play content on 2 concurrent screens. The platform is also useful for people who have the Airtel Xstream Box in their homes as they would be able to stream content directly on their TV.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel is offering the Airtel Xstream Play platform to customers who want to purchase a subscription to OTT (over-the-top) aggregation platforms.
  • The Airtel Xstream Premium subscription is something you will have to purchase to get access to the content inside the platform.
  • irtel Xstream Premium can be purchased on a standalone basis as well as can be accessed through the postpaid or prepaid mobile offerings.

Follow Us

airtel xstream premium packs you can purchase

Bharti Airtel is offering the Airtel Xstream Play platform to customers who want to purchase a subscription to OTT (over-the-top) aggregation platforms. The Airtel Xstream Premium subscription is something you will have to purchase to get access to the content inside the platform. Airtel Xstream Premium can be purchased on a standalone basis as well as can be accessed through the postpaid or prepaid mobile offerings of the company. Let's take a look at the Airtel Xstream Premium subscription that you can purchase on a standalone basis.




Read More - Airtel Data Vouchers that Offer Free Wynk Music Premium

Airtel Xstream Premium Subscription Details

There are two plans offered by Airtel here. The monthly Xstream Premium subscription will cost Rs 149 while the yearly subscription will cost Rs 1499. Both these plans are available for customers currently and can be purchased by going to the platform of Airtel Xstream Play. There's a mobile/tablet app as well as a dedicated website for the platform through which you can purchase the subscription.

Read More - Jio and Airtel Continue to Add Subscribers in July 2023: TRAI Data

Airtel Xstream Premium customers will be able to play content on 2 concurrent screens. The platform is also useful for people who have the Airtel Xstream Box in their homes as they would be able to stream content directly on their TV. You can also purchase a subscription from the Airtel Thanks app available for both iOS and Android smartphones.

Here are all the platforms that you can access content from - SonyLIV, ErosNow, LionsgatePlay, Ultra, ManoramaMax, HoiChoi, Epic ON, ShemarooMe, Divo, Dollywood, Nammaflix, Klikk. ShortsTV, Docubay, HungamaPlay, Social Swag and Chaupal. Note that SonyLIV won't be available on the MI TV Stick and Chromecast. Also, SonyLIV will only support a single streaming device at a given moment.

The app of Airtel Xstream Play is very decent and enables you to access content from different platforms in a very seamless manner.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

shivraj roy :

I expect Jio to roll out 5G plans by end of this year What’s Bsnl gonna do then? If a…

BSNL to Boost Connectivity in Himachal Pradesh With 625 New…

Ashutosh :

I agree with some your points but not fully. Just research about 200GB thing you said for that Unlimited data.…

Airtel Surpasses 50 Million Unique 5G Users; 5G Plus Now…

Faraz :

They won't install small cell just by your request. If you have problem, please port to others who are better…

Jio Adds Users in Rural India in July, Others Lose

vijaymishra :

Hi everybody. Please let me know if anyone has a few email addresses of JIO senior officials where I can…

Jio Adds Users in Rural India in July, Others Lose

Mudassar :

I know 200mbps is good. But it is very patchy compared to jio's. What about that? Going by airtels perspective,…

Airtel Surpasses 50 Million Unique 5G Users; 5G Plus Now…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments