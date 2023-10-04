Community Fibre Connects Over One Million Londoners to Affordable Fibre Broadband



Community Fibre, London's largest fibre broadband provider, has announced that over one million London residents can now access fast and cost-effective fibre broadband services. The news comes as a recent survey revealed that 71 percent of respondents consider broadband an essential utility, highlighting its pivotal role in daily life.

"As of July 2023, Community Fibre has passed 1 million homes across the capital, with more than 212,000 London-based businesses within 100 meters of Community Fibre's network footprint," noted the official release.

Community Fibre's Mission

Community Fibre said it is committed to providing Londoners with high-quality broadband options. The Internet Service Provider (ISP) offers broadband packages with speeds ranging from 150 Mbps to 3 Gbps, which are significantly faster than the UK average (43x faster than the UK average download speed and 163x faster than the UK average upload speed).

The ISP said these packages come at a fraction of the cost compared to other providers, potentially saving Londoners up to GBP 737 on their broadband bills.

Collaboration with the Greater London Authority

Community Fibre is backed by the Greater London Authority and has worked in partnership with the Mayor's Connected London team to bridge the digital divide in the city. The ISP aims to improve broadband infrastructure, ensuring faster, more reliable, and affordable internet access for all Londoners.

Service Offerings

Community Fibre further said it plans to continue expanding its network to more properties and businesses across London. The ISP has also capped out-of-contract pricing at GBP 2 for all packages and is also providing a social tariff without requiring proof of eligibility.