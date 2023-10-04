Converge ICT Surpasses 2 Million Residential Subscribers

Converge ICT Solutions has surpassed two million residential subscribers as of end-September 2023, with its prepaid segment seeing a significant upswing, alongside the stable growth in its postpaid customers.

The Philippines-based fibre broadband and technology provider, Converge ICT Solutions, announced that it had exceeded two million residential subscribers by the end of September 2023. The company stated that this milestone was achieved through the growth of its prepaid segment, in addition to the stable growth in its postpaid customer base. Converge attributed this surge in subscribers to its strategic approach to expanding its product portfolio and catering to a diverse range of income groups.

Diverse Customer Segments

Converge noted that it has effectively diversified its customer base by introducing products tailored to different income brackets. This includes the Surf2Sawa (S2S) prepaid fibre internet product, which offers unlimited data, and the newly introduced low-cost BIDA Fiber postpaid plan, complementing the core FiberX product.

Converge highlighted that its prepaid offering, S2S, has witnessed a 77 percent growth with over 25,000 net additions during the second quarter, making it popular among budget-conscious consumers.

Postpaid Growth

The official statement noted that the postpaid subscriber base of Converge has experienced consistent expansion with the introduction of the budget-friendly BIDA Fiber plan. Both FiberX (with a speed of 200 Mbps) and BIDA Fiber (with a speed of 35 Mbps) come with unlimited data usage.

Converge reported that it ended the first half of the year with 1.97 million residential subscribers, which included 1.92 million postpaid and over 54,000 prepaid customers. The company welcomed over 92,000 net subscribers during this period.

Infrastructure

Converge operates the Philippines' largest fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network, with over 7.8 million ports nationwide and an extensive 670,000-kilometer fibre backbone.

The company's network infrastructure now covers more than 16.6 million Filipino households, equating to 62.3 percent of nationwide household coverage as of June 2023.

