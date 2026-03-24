Telecom Department to Review BSNL Performance, Including Re 1 SIM Strategy

Reported by Tanuja K 0

DoT has asked BSNL's CMD (Chairman and Managing Director) for some clarity about the recent transfer of IT Project Circle (ITPC) officials from Hyderabad.

Highlights

  • The DoT will be reviewing the annual performance of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), and has sought details for the same by company's management.
  • The metrics such as active subscribers (VLR), and overall subscribers (HLR) have been asked for, along with circle wise revenue.
  • The telecom department has also asked for details around the Re 1 SIM strategy and why it was discontinued on February 1, 2026.

Follow Us

telecom department to review bsnl performance including

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will be reviewing the annual performance of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), and has sought details for the same by company's management. The metrics such as active subscribers (VLR), and overall subscribers (HLR) have been asked for, along with circle wise revenue. The telecom department has also asked for details around the Re 1 SIM strategy and why it was discontinued on February 1, 2026.




Read More -  Vodafone Idea 4G SIM Conversion to 5G SIM

According to an ET report, DoT has asked BSNL's CMD (Chairman and Managing Director) for some clarity about the recent transfer of IT Project Circle (ITPC) officials from Hyderabad. There are many other things which the government has asked details about including the issued advanced purchase orders (APOs).

Read More - Vodafone Idea Seeks Investor Money to Give Govt Exit: Report

BSNL is planning to deploy another 20,000 4G sites using homegrown technology. The state-run telecom operator has already deployed close to 1 lakh 4G sites, and most of them are already commissioned and active. The additonal sites will help BSNL in increasing capacity and also coverage around the country. These sites can be later upgraded to 5G NSA (non-standalone architecture). Further, the government has set a revenue target of Rs 27,500 crore for BSNL, an increase by 20%.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Guru Kalle :

Vodafone Idea is running their company upside down...just as their logo is..Just as a plane can not take off upside…

Vodafone Idea Seeks Investor Money to Give Govt Exit: Report

Faraz :

& now Jio only left us with 2 options. Either use 1.5 GB daily, Or use unlimited. Nothing in between.…

Raghav Chadha on Telecom, AI and Virtual Digital Assets: Raises…

Integration of mind :

Most of the places in bangalore in which jio and airtel network and internet speed is worst. Jio highly used…

Airtel Adds 2,750+ New 5G Sites in Gujarat Users to…

lbp :

Well it depends on VI Fundraise, I expect VI 5G to reach 100 cities/towns by now, I guess VI don't…

Why Vi Is Adding More Value to Its Entry Plans…

Integration of mind :

I was expecting reply about why bsnl is not using ipv6 as apn protocol still using ipv4 for poor internet…

Vodafone Idea Seeks Investor Money to Give Govt Exit: Report

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments