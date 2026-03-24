Telecom Department to Review BSNL Performance, Including Re 1 SIM Strategy

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will be reviewing the annual performance of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), and has sought details for the same by company's management. The metrics such as active subscribers (VLR), and overall subscribers (HLR) have been asked for, along with circle wise revenue. The telecom department has also asked for details around the Re 1 SIM strategy and why it was discontinued on February 1, 2026.









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According to an ET report, DoT has asked BSNL's CMD (Chairman and Managing Director) for some clarity about the recent transfer of IT Project Circle (ITPC) officials from Hyderabad. There are many other things which the government has asked details about including the issued advanced purchase orders (APOs).

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BSNL is planning to deploy another 20,000 4G sites using homegrown technology. The state-run telecom operator has already deployed close to 1 lakh 4G sites, and most of them are already commissioned and active. The additonal sites will help BSNL in increasing capacity and also coverage around the country. These sites can be later upgraded to 5G NSA (non-standalone architecture). Further, the government has set a revenue target of Rs 27,500 crore for BSNL, an increase by 20%.