Airtel Tests Starlink to Connect 4G Phones Even Without Network Signal

Airtel Africa has announced the successful testing of data and messaging services in partnership with SpaceX using Starlink Mobile. The trial focused on enabling connectivity in areas where terrestrial mobile networks had no signal, marking a key step towards expanding coverage beyond traditional network infrastructure.

4G Smartphones Connect Directly to Satellites

According to Airtel Africa, standard 4G smartphones were able to seamlessly connect to Starlink’s satellite constellation during the test phase. The satellites, numbering over 650, helped bridge connectivity gaps in locations that are typically difficult to serve through conventional mobile networks.









The company highlighted that this testing showed how connectivity can be extended even in zero coverage areas, without relying on ground-based network infrastructure.

Messaging, Calling and Transactions Tested

During the trial, customers were able to access light-data applications. This included WhatsApp calling and messaging through platforms like Facebook Messenger. Users were also able to conduct financial transactions using the Airtel app.

This demonstrated that essential communication and digital services can continue to function even in areas where there is no mobile network signal.

Focus on Expanding Connectivity Across Markets

Airtel Africa said it is leveraging insights from this successful testing phase to prepare for the expansion of the service across its 14 markets. However, any rollout will be subject to country-specific regulatory approvals.

The company noted that this effort is part of its broader focus on ensuring customers can stay connected wherever they are.

Next Phase to Include Voice and Broadband

Looking ahead, Airtel Africa is also working towards the next phase of this technology. The company plans to introduce voice calling capabilities and expand broadband services through Starlink Mobile V2 technology.

This would allow for a wider range of services to be delivered through satellite connectivity in the future.

Moving Closer to Always-On Connectivity

With this development, Airtel Africa said it is moving closer to ensuring that no customer is left offline, regardless of location. The successful test marks a step forward in bridging connectivity gaps and improving access to communication services.