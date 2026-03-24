Airtel Tests Starlink to Connect 4G Phones Even Without Network Signal

Reported by Tarun P K 0

Airtel Africa has successfully tested Starlink Mobile in partnership with SpaceX, enabling 4G smartphones to access data and messaging services in areas without network signal. The company plans to expand the service across its markets, subject to regulatory approvals.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Highlights

  • Airtel Africa tested Starlink Mobile with SpaceX
  • 4G smartphones connected directly to satellites
  • Worked in areas with zero network signal

Follow Us

airtel spacex testing live detailsAirtel Africa has announced the successful testing of data and messaging services in partnership with SpaceX using Starlink Mobile. The trial focused on enabling connectivity in areas where terrestrial mobile networks had no signal, marking a key step towards expanding coverage beyond traditional network infrastructure.

4G Smartphones Connect Directly to Satellites

According to Airtel Africa, standard 4G smartphones were able to seamlessly connect to Starlink’s satellite constellation during the test phase. The satellites, numbering over 650, helped bridge connectivity gaps in locations that are typically difficult to serve through conventional mobile networks.




The company highlighted that this testing showed how connectivity can be extended even in zero coverage areas, without relying on ground-based network infrastructure.

Messaging, Calling and Transactions Tested

During the trial, customers were able to access light-data applications. This included WhatsApp calling and messaging through platforms like Facebook Messenger. Users were also able to conduct financial transactions using the Airtel app.

This demonstrated that essential communication and digital services can continue to function even in areas where there is no mobile network signal.

Focus on Expanding Connectivity Across Markets

Airtel Africa said it is leveraging insights from this successful testing phase to prepare for the expansion of the service across its 14 markets. However, any rollout will be subject to country-specific regulatory approvals.

The company noted that this effort is part of its broader focus on ensuring customers can stay connected wherever they are.

Next Phase to Include Voice and Broadband

Looking ahead, Airtel Africa is also working towards the next phase of this technology. The company plans to introduce voice calling capabilities and expand broadband services through Starlink Mobile V2 technology.

This would allow for a wider range of services to be delivered through satellite connectivity in the future.

Moving Closer to Always-On Connectivity

With this development, Airtel Africa said it is moving closer to ensuring that no customer is left offline, regardless of location. The successful test marks a step forward in bridging connectivity gaps and improving access to communication services.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Founder, Editor-in-Chief

Tarun PK is the founder of TelecomTalk, delivering trusted telecom news since 2008 with focus on networks, broadband and innovation.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Guru Kalle :

Vodafone Idea is running their company upside down...just as their logo is..Just as a plane can not take off upside…

Vodafone Idea Seeks Investor Money to Give Govt Exit: Report

Faraz :

& now Jio only left us with 2 options. Either use 1.5 GB daily, Or use unlimited. Nothing in between.…

Raghav Chadha on Telecom, AI and Virtual Digital Assets: Raises…

Integration of mind :

Most of the places in bangalore in which jio and airtel network and internet speed is worst. Jio highly used…

Airtel Adds 2,750+ New 5G Sites in Gujarat Users to…

lbp :

Well it depends on VI Fundraise, I expect VI 5G to reach 100 cities/towns by now, I guess VI don't…

Why Vi Is Adding More Value to Its Entry Plans…

Integration of mind :

I was expecting reply about why bsnl is not using ipv6 as apn protocol still using ipv4 for poor internet…

Vodafone Idea Seeks Investor Money to Give Govt Exit: Report

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments