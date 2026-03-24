BSNL Could Bring Truecaller Like Service in 3-4 Months

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The CNAP service is just like what Truecaller offers to the customers. The only difference here is that CNAP service gets the name from the records maintained by the operators while collecting data during the KYC (Know Your Customer) process.

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Highlights

  • BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), a state-run Indian telecom operator, is working on bringing the CNAP (caller name presentation) service for the users.
  • The telco will be the last in the line as all the private telecom opereators have already brought the service for their customers.
  • BSNL has already deployed the solution, and now it is in the integration phase.

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bsnl could bring truecaller like service in

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), a state-run Indian telecom operator, is working on bringing the CNAP (caller name presentation) service for the users. The telco will be the last in the line as all the private telecom opereators have already brought the service for their customers. BSNL has already deployed the solution, and now it is in the integration phase.




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As per an ET report, an industry executive said, "Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have done it for the first time. The solution has already been deployed for BSNL, and now the integration is going on in a zone-wise manner."

The integration will take some time now. "After the integration, within 3 to 4 months, the overall rollout of CNAP will happen for BSNL," the executive added. With the CNAP service live, customers will be able to see who is calling them, even if the caller's number is not saved in their phone. This has already been made live by the private telecom operators.

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The CNAP service is just like what Truecaller offers to the customers. The only difference here is that CNAP service gets the name from the records maintained by the operators while collecting data during the KYC (Know Your Customer) process. So the name that comes up is actually the name that's been submitted to the telcos while getting the SIM card.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

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Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

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