BSNL Could Bring Truecaller Like Service in 3-4 Months

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), a state-run Indian telecom operator, is working on bringing the CNAP (caller name presentation) service for the users. The telco will be the last in the line as all the private telecom opereators have already brought the service for their customers. BSNL has already deployed the solution, and now it is in the integration phase.









Read More - Vodafone Idea 4G SIM Conversion to 5G SIM

As per an ET report, an industry executive said, "Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have done it for the first time. The solution has already been deployed for BSNL, and now the integration is going on in a zone-wise manner."

The integration will take some time now. "After the integration, within 3 to 4 months, the overall rollout of CNAP will happen for BSNL," the executive added. With the CNAP service live, customers will be able to see who is calling them, even if the caller's number is not saved in their phone. This has already been made live by the private telecom operators.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Seeks Investor Money to Give Govt Exit: Report

The CNAP service is just like what Truecaller offers to the customers. The only difference here is that CNAP service gets the name from the records maintained by the operators while collecting data during the KYC (Know Your Customer) process. So the name that comes up is actually the name that's been submitted to the telcos while getting the SIM card.