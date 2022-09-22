Tecno Pova Neo 5G Will Debut in India on 23 September

Reported by Palak Sharma 0

The phone is rumoured to include a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Additionally, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC has been confirmed as its power source.

Highlights

  • A 6,000mAh battery will be included in the Tecno Pova Neo 5G.
  • The 6.9-inch display on the Tecno phone that will be released soon
  • In June, the Tecno Pova Neo 5G was discovered on the IMEI database.

Follow Us

tecno pova neo 5G

The Tecno Pova Neo 5G will go on sale in India on September 23, according to the manufacturer. The phone is rumoured to include a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Additionally, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC has been confirmed as its power source. According to a recent report, the projected price in India and the phone's features were leaked. The device is rumoured to have a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen. HiOS UI, based on Android 12, will purportedly operate on it. The phone is rumoured to include two back cameras.

Tecno Pova Neo 5G Specifications and Features

A 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, together with a 6,000mAh battery and 18W fast charging capabilities, are confirmed to power the Tecno Pova Neo 5G. According to rumours, the Tecno Pova Neo 5G will run the Android 12-based HiOS UI. According to reports, the Tecno smartphone would include 128GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM. Additionally, a 6.9-inch AMOLED display is rumoured to be present. The phone might include a 50MP dual rear camera arrangement with an LED flash for optics. Additionally, it might have an 8MP front-facing selfie camera.

Another source claims that the Tecno Pova Neo 5G was discovered on the IMEI database in June. The phone reportedly had the model number LE6J when it first surfaced. The phone may have six 5G bands, according to the rumour, and Wi-Fi 6 connection. According to reports, the device would also include a full-HD+ quality display. Additionally, it might receive Panther Game Engine 2.0 optimization and 5GB of virtual RAM.

Tecno Pova Neo 5G Price and Availability

A recent report claims that the Tecno Pova Neo 5G will cost between Rs 17,000 and Rs 19,000 in India. According to reports, the phone will be available in Sapphire Black and Sprint Blue. As previously indicated, the Shenzhen-based business tweeted that the Tecno Pova Neo 5G will make its debut in India on September 23.

Reported By

Palak believes that creativity and simplicity are the keys for the best articles, it helps people to understand your point in a right way. She is also a traveller, love to explore new places, meeting new people and to know about different cultures and religions is what she love. She thinks writing is an art and when a artist holds a pen they create magic with their words.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel 5G: Everything You Should Know Before the 5G Launch
Airtel 5G: Everything You Should Know Before the 5G Launch
Airtel 5G is to be rolled out in a month. By Dec, you should have coverage in key metros followed by rapid expansion to cover the entire country. Airtel expects to cover Urban India by the end of 2023
By Tanay Singh Thakur
8 Data Only Packs Available for Airtel Prepaid Users
8 Data Only Packs Available for Airtel Prepaid Users
Airtel offers Data only packs for prepaid users to those who need additional data and are constantly on the move. Users can recharge with these data packs over top of an existing plan.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments