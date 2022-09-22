Nokia T10 Price Disclosed Before Launch

Reported by Palak Sharma 0

The T10 with a price of Rs 11,999 is mentioned on Amazon's tablet landing page for the Great India Festival in 2022.

Highlights

  • There is an 8-inch LCD screen on the Nokia T10.
  • It is powered by Android OS 12.
  • A 5,250mAh battery with 10W charging powers it.

Follow Us

Nokia T10

In July of this year, the Nokia T10 tablet launched for the international market. It seems that India will soon see the release of the tablet. The unannounced Nokia T10 tablet was discovered on Amazon India, which is how the Nokia Power User discovered it.

Nokia T10 Specifications and Features

The Nokia T10 sports an 8-inch LCD screen with a 1280 x 800-pixel resolution. The tablet has Netflix HD certification. The Unisoc T606 chipset powers the gadget. It runs on Android OS 12. The company has stated that it will provide 3 years of monthly security updates and 2 years of OS upgrades. The tablet has 32GB or 64GB of internal storage and 3GB or 4GB of RAM. The gadget has a hybrid SIM slot where a microSD card can be inserted. It has a 5,250mAh battery that supports 10W charging over the USB-C connection.

Nokia T10 Camera Specifications

The T10 sports an 8MP rear camera with autofocus and LED flash, a 2MP front camera, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm audio socket, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and an IPX2 rating. It also boasts twin stereo speakers with OZO music playing. A proximity sensor is included with the LTE version. Only the colour Ocean Blue is offered.

Nokia T10 Price and Availability

Neither the Nokia India website nor Amazon India currently has the Nokia T10 available. Amazon, however, lists the T10 with a price of Rs 11,999 on its landing page for tablets for the Great India Festival in 2022. In Europe, the tablet is offered in Wi-Fi alone and Wi-Fi + 4G versions. Whether or not India will get both tablet versions is unknown. Most likely, the reasonably priced tablet will make its debut in the nation within the next few days.

Reported By

Palak believes that creativity and simplicity are the keys for the best articles, it helps people to understand your point in a right way. She is also a traveller, love to explore new places, meeting new people and to know about different cultures and religions is what she love. She thinks writing is an art and when a artist holds a pen they create magic with their words.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel 5G: Everything You Should Know Before the 5G Launch
Airtel 5G: Everything You Should Know Before the 5G Launch
Airtel 5G is to be rolled out in a month. By Dec, you should have coverage in key metros followed by rapid expansion to cover the entire country. Airtel expects to cover Urban India by the end of 2023
By Tanay Singh Thakur
8 Data Only Packs Available for Airtel Prepaid Users
8 Data Only Packs Available for Airtel Prepaid Users
Airtel offers Data only packs for prepaid users to those who need additional data and are constantly on the move. Users can recharge with these data packs over top of an existing plan.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments