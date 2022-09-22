Nokia T10 Price Disclosed Before Launch

In July of this year, the Nokia T10 tablet launched for the international market. It seems that India will soon see the release of the tablet. The unannounced Nokia T10 tablet was discovered on Amazon India, which is how the Nokia Power User discovered it.

Nokia T10 Specifications and Features

The Nokia T10 sports an 8-inch LCD screen with a 1280 x 800-pixel resolution. The tablet has Netflix HD certification. The Unisoc T606 chipset powers the gadget. It runs on Android OS 12. The company has stated that it will provide 3 years of monthly security updates and 2 years of OS upgrades. The tablet has 32GB or 64GB of internal storage and 3GB or 4GB of RAM. The gadget has a hybrid SIM slot where a microSD card can be inserted. It has a 5,250mAh battery that supports 10W charging over the USB-C connection.

Nokia T10 Camera Specifications

The T10 sports an 8MP rear camera with autofocus and LED flash, a 2MP front camera, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm audio socket, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and an IPX2 rating. It also boasts twin stereo speakers with OZO music playing. A proximity sensor is included with the LTE version. Only the colour Ocean Blue is offered.

Nokia T10 Price and Availability

Neither the Nokia India website nor Amazon India currently has the Nokia T10 available. Amazon, however, lists the T10 with a price of Rs 11,999 on its landing page for tablets for the Great India Festival in 2022. In Europe, the tablet is offered in Wi-Fi alone and Wi-Fi + 4G versions. Whether or not India will get both tablet versions is unknown. Most likely, the reasonably priced tablet will make its debut in the nation within the next few days.