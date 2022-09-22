Noise VS204, Affordable TWS Launched in India

Reported by Palak Sharma 0

A further inexpensive TWS was released by Noise in front of the holiday season. The Instacharge technology on the Noise Buds VS204 TWS provides 50 hours of total playback time.

Highlights

  • Launched as part of the True Wireless Stereo line is the Noise Buds VS204.
  • The Noise Buds VS204 support iOS and Android and have a 50-hour playback capacity.
  • The cost of the new smart wearable is Rs 1,599.

Follow Us

Noise VS204

Noise has unveiled its new true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, the Noise Buds VS204. They are small and portable. The intelligent wearable provides 10-hour continuous playback and up to 50 hours of total playback on a single battery. Environmental Sound Reduction (ESRTM), a feature of the Noise Buds VS204, eliminates background noises so that calls and music playback are uninterrupted. The Noise Buds VS204 offers a sweat- and water-resistant design and ergonomic features. For seamless communication and lag-free transmission, the smart device also has Bluetooth 5.3 technology.

Noise VS204 Specifications and Features

With Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and support for SBC and AAC codecs, Noise Buds VS204 TWS is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. On-ear touch controls for music, calls, and volume are included on both earbuds, and Siri and Google Assistant are supported.

The Noise Buds VS204 have a battery life of up to 50 hours overall and up to 10 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. It has a USB Type-C charging port with InstachargeTM, which allows for a 120-minute playback period after just 10 minutes of charging. With the charging case, it delivers an additional 40 hours of use. For a full charge, the earbuds can take up to 60 minutes, and the charging case can take up to 90 minutes.

The new Noise Buds VS204 are equipped with 13mm drivers for balanced sound quality in terms of audio output. Additionally, the gadget provides a strong foundation for an engaging musical experience. Additionally, the Buds VS204 incorporates an ESRTM system for noise cancellation, hands-free calling, and uninterrupted playback. The newest Noise Buds VS204 are water and sweat resistant to IPX4 standards. The device also has Hyper SyncTM, which securely connects to a paired device automatically.

Noise VS204 Price and Availability

To provide the finest deal, Noise released its newest TWS series buds, the Noise Buds VS204, before the holiday season. The reasonably priced earbuds are available in four colour options for Rs 1,599, including Jet Black, Space Blue, Snow White, and Mint Green. Starting on September 21, the new Noise Buds VS204 will be discounted on Flipkart, Amazon, and gonoise.com. Customers can take advantage of further savings on the merchandise during the festive sales on Amazon and Flipkart.

Reported By

Palak believes that creativity and simplicity are the keys for the best articles, it helps people to understand your point in a right way. She is also a traveller, love to explore new places, meeting new people and to know about different cultures and religions is what she love. She thinks writing is an art and when a artist holds a pen they create magic with their words.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel 5G: Everything You Should Know Before the 5G Launch
Airtel 5G: Everything You Should Know Before the 5G Launch
Airtel 5G is to be rolled out in a month. By Dec, you should have coverage in key metros followed by rapid expansion to cover the entire country. Airtel expects to cover Urban India by the end of 2023
By Tanay Singh Thakur
8 Data Only Packs Available for Airtel Prepaid Users
8 Data Only Packs Available for Airtel Prepaid Users
Airtel offers Data only packs for prepaid users to those who need additional data and are constantly on the move. Users can recharge with these data packs over top of an existing plan.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments