Vivo X80 Lite 5G Launched

Vivo X80 Lite 5G Features and Specifications

A dual-SIM (nano) smartphone, the Vivo X80 Lite 5G runs Funtouch OS 12 on top of Android 12. The smartphone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED screen with full-HD+ (1,080x2,404 pixels) resolution, a refresh rate of 90Hz, a maximum brightness of 1,300 nits, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, 103 percent NTSC coverage, and HDR10+ support. A MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage power it.

8GB of "Extended" RAM is also included. A microSD card can increase internal storage up to 1TB. The phone has a rear panel that changes colour. The triple rear camera system on the Vivo X80 Lite 5G has three lenses: a 2MP macro lens, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 64MP main sensor. The optical image stabilisation is applied to the main back camera. The 50MP selfie camera is located in a waterdrop-style notch on the front of the Vivo X80 Lite 5G.

The Vivo X80 Lite 5G has support for 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, OTG, NFC, and GPS for connectivity. It has an e-compass, gyroscope, distance sensor, ambient light sensor, and accelerometer. It has a fingerprint scanner for security. The phone has a USB Type-C charging port. It has a 4,500mAh battery and supports 44W rapid charging. According to the manufacturer, it has dimensions of 159.2 x 74.2 x 7.79mm and weighs roughly 186g.

Vivo X80 Lite 5G Price and Availability

The Czech Republic's Electro World online retailer now has the Vivo X80 Lite 5G available for purchase there for CZK 9,999. (roughly Rs 32,100). With 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, it is only offered in one storage configuration. The Vivo X80 Lite 5G is available in Sunrise Gold and Diamond Black.