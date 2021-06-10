Tata Sky Music Revamped, Now Available for Rs 2.5 Per Day Only

Tata Sky offers very creative and innovative services to its customers. The company’s Binge service is a testament to the fact that Tata Sky wants not only wants convenience for its customers but also wants them to get it for cheap. The company offers a plethora of entertainment services to users. One of those services is its music service. Earlier, Tata Sky used to offer Tata Sky Music and Tata Sky Music+. But now, the company has announced a revamped music service that will integrate the best parts of both the Tata Sky Music and Tata Sky Music+. The revamped music service from the company will be called Tata Sky Music.

Tata Sky Music Subscribers Will Get Hungama Music Pro for Free

Users who subscribe to the Tata Sky Music will get the Hungama Music Pro subscription for free. For the unaware, the Hungama Music Pro costs Rs 99 per month. Further, users will get to stream songs from 20 different audio stations and 5 video stations as well.

One of the best things about purchasing the Tata Sky Music subscription would be the ad-free experience that the user will get. Further, if users are accessing the service through their smartphones, they can also download songs for offline listening. There is no limit on offline downloads, so users can download as much as they want.

It is worth noting that users can access the Tata Sky Music service both on their smartphones as well as TVs. There will be different kinds of music available, including regional, international, ghazal, devotional, hindustani, and more. This is an excellent proposition from Tata Sky because it is only available for Rs 2.5 per day.

It is much cheaper than some of the other music platforms out there and offers more content than them. Tata Sky Music is also good for a family because it offers a 360-degree affordable family plan. For utilising the service on your smartphone, you can download the Tata Sky Mobile app both on your Android and iOS device.

Customers who are already subscribed to the Tata Sky Music and Tata Sky Music+ will be upgraded to the revamped service automatically.