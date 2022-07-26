Tata Play Fiber Broadband Plans Without OTT Benefits Look too Expensive

Tata Play Fiber is expanding its operations fast in India. The company offers broadband plans with speeds ranging from 50 Mbps to 1 Gbps. If you are looking for a broadband player in your area with a big brand and reliable customer care team, Tata Play Fiber can be an ideal option. Tata Play Fiber promises customers 99.99% network uptime, high security, uniform upload and download speeds, along with a ton of monthly FUP (fair-usage-policy) data with all of its broadband plans.

Entry Level Broadband Plan from Tata Play Fiber

The entry-level broadband plan from Tata Play Fiber comes with 50 Mbps of speed. It costs Rs 749 per month, Rs 2097 for three months, Rs 3300 for six months, and Rs 6,000 for 12 months. There will be no installation cost involved if the customer is going for a higher validity than the one-month plan from Tata Play Fiber. Users get 3.3TB of monthly FUP data, post which the speed drops to 3 Mbps. Customers can also request a landline connection, but the instruments for the same need to be purchased separately.

Now, this plan is enough to understand what's the scenario with Tata Play Fiber and its services. The company is charging customers more money for its 50 Mbps plan without any additional benefits that JioFiber is charging customers for its 100 Mbps plan. It is hard to figure out why would a customer opt for Tata Play Fiber where JioFiber is available.

Not just with this plan, all the high-end broadband plans from the company also don't come with any OTT benefits. With players such as Airtel Xstream Fiber and JioFiber, it will become hard for Tata Play Fiber to make an impact in the market. Then there are slightly small players such as Excitel in the play as well, which offer even more affordable broadband plans with higher speeds. The market has become a ruthless place, and it looks like Tata Play Fiber hasn't caught up with the trend, or the company believes its services are more "premium" than what the other players are offering.