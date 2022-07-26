iPhone 14 Series Pro Models Might Pack 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM

According to rumours, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would include 6GB of newer, quicker RAM. The current series has 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, whereas the variants above are rumoured to use LPDDR5 RAM. On the other side, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will supposedly come with 6GB of the more antiquated LPDDR4X RAM. It is claimed that the upgraded RAM in the Pro models uses less energy. The IT behemoth is reportedly expanding its list of component suppliers as well, according to a recent report. The forthcoming Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, claims a MacRumors report citing DigiTimes.

iPhone 14 comparison with iPhone 13 series

Compared to earlier standards, LPDDR5 RAM is quicker and uses less energy. According to reports, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max includes 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The iPhone 13 series has 4GB of memory but the same RAM. Trial production for the iPhone 14 series apparently started lately. August is supposed to mark the start of the series mass production. The series is expected to premiere this year on September 13, according to a previous rumour.

Features

A 6.1-inch display is anticipated for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. According to reports, the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max would have larger 6.7-inch displays. Additionally, it is anticipated that the Pro models would have a larger camera bump and a 48MP lens. A CAD designer recently revealed the 3D models of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

There are many new things expected to come with the iPhone 14 series. This not only includes new cameras and a changed front design for the Pro models but also a new Max model itself. Until now, the Max model has only been offered with the Pro device. It will be interesting to see how Apple fans will react to all the changes once they are officially out in a matter of two months.