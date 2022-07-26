MIUI 14 Features Have Leaked

New MIUI 14 release is anticipated from Xiaomi soon. The business hasn't yet made clear when it will make the next MIUI upgrade announcement. According to reports, Xiaomi intends to launch MIUI 14 as a significant update rather than MIUI 13.5, as it did last year. Some of the future MIUI features have been revealed in a fresh report while we wait for official information. XiaomiUI claims that MIUI 14 is still in the early phases of development. MIUI 22.7.19 is the version that is currently under development. Online information about some of the new features and the user interface is now available. Let's look at the alleged new MIUI 14 features that will debut later this year.

Expected Features

The UI of MIUI 14 is rumoured to undergo some significant design changes. According to sources, the latest MIUI update may be published on August 16. In the interim, XiaomiUI has been successful in obtaining screenshots of a few of the new features of the impending MIUI upgrade. The App Vault and MIUI Clock apps' user interface and design have been modified. Xiaomi has now made it possible to permanently turn off notifications right from the Notification shade.

In the Gallery app, the latest MIUI version will also recognise text in photos. The same function is reportedly included in OneUI 5.0 and is already included in iOS 15. The Gallery app on MIUI will gain a new memories feature that will enable the "On this day" feature. Users will also have the option of removing the Clock app. The MIUI code also implies that Qualcomm's LE Audio would soon be supported. Xiaomi will roll out several new anti-fraud technologies to improve customer privacy.

Expected Update

Several Xiaomi and Redmi devices are anticipated to receive the next update. These include the Redmi Note 11 series, Note 10 series, Redmi K50 series, Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi 12S Pro, Xiaomi 12S, and Xiaomi 12 series.