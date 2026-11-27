BT says EE rolled out Ericsson’s update remotely across London using existing network equipment.

BT Group says average 5G download speeds on EE’s London network rose 26% after a software update from Ericsson. EE activated the feature remotely on existing AI-ready network equipment, so the rollout required neither new hardware nor visits to cell sites. BT announced the upgrade on 26 November 2026, following a trial in North London earlier in the year.

Key Highlights Ericsson’s scheduler uses live radio measurements to predict a suitable download transmission rate.

BT’s 26% figure is an average for London. Ericsson’s earlier T-Mobile trial reported an increase of up to 15%.

The London rollout shows how operators can get more out of radio equipment and spectrum already in use.

BT also reported a gain of more than 13% in spectral efficiency. That measures how much data the network can carry within a given amount of radio spectrum. For EE, the software update is a way to get more out of the airwaves and equipment it already uses in the capital.

What EE changed on its 5G network

The Ericsson feature is called AI-native Scheduler for Link Adaptation. Link adaptation is the process of choosing how to send data over the radio connection between a cell site and a phone. The network adjusts its choice as radio conditions change. It can send data at a higher rate when the connection can support it and use more robust settings when conditions are difficult.

Ericsson’s software uses live measurements of the radio link and other information from the device to predict a suitable rate for sending data to the phone. The idea is to choose a transmission setting that makes better use of the connection at that moment. Ericsson’s technical documentation describes how link adaptation chooses the modulation and coding used for transmissions. Those settings affect how much data the network can send and how well the transmission can withstand errors.

The change runs on EE’s side of the connection. BT said it could deploy the feature remotely across London using existing infrastructure. That is the practical significance of the upgrade. An operator can change how its radios use the resources they already have through software. TelecomTalk previously covered Ericsson’s broader AI-ready radio network portfolio. The London rollout gives a specific example of that software being used in a commercial network.

What the 26% average means for customers

The reported improvement is an average across EE’s London network. The result on an individual phone can vary with local signal conditions and how busy the network is. BT’s announcement gave percentage improvements. It did not publish the underlying before-and-after speeds in Mbps or results broken down by neighbourhood. The release therefore gives customers a sense of the overall improvement, while leaving the likely change on a particular route or indoors open.

Earlier in 2026, Ericsson reported results from a live T-Mobile trial of the same feature in the United States. It cited a download throughput gain of up to 15%. The figures describe different measurements in different networks. BT reported an average following its London deployment, while Ericsson’s T-Mobile figure describes the upper end of the improvement it reported during a trial. The disclosures provide no common test for ranking the networks.

What EE’s rollout shows is that a network-side change can improve download performance using radios already in service. The next useful detail for customers would be how those gains vary between quieter sites and busy areas, where the amount of data a cell can carry matters most.