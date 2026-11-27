The Rs 1,300 crore figure is a combined valuation. A parliamentary report shows BSNL earned Rs 581.78 crore from land sales in FY26 and Rs 759 crore in FY25.

The Centre is weighing fresh asset monetisation proposals for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) with a combined assessed value of about Rs 1,300 crore. The Ministry of Finance disclosed the figure on 26 November 2026, a day after the board of the National Land Monetization Corporation (NLMC) considered the proposals at its 22nd meeting in New Delhi. The board took them up for further processing under government procedures.

Key Highlights BSNL’s land sales brought in Rs 1,340.78 crore across FY25 and FY26 combined.

The historical figures cover completed BSNL land sales. The current proposal covers assets from both BSNL and MTNL.

MTNL disclosed a separate Rs 350.72 crore leasehold assignment to NABARD in March 2026.

The Finance Ministry announcement gives no list of the assets, no split of the valuation between BSNL and MTNL, and no auction timetable for this batch. The Rs 1,300 crore figure describes what the assets have been assessed to be worth. Any cash the operators eventually receive will depend on how the proposals proceed and the terms of the transactions that follow.

What BSNL actually earned from land sales

A Department of Telecommunications submission to a parliamentary standing committee gives a record of BSNL’s land-sale receipts. The operator earned Rs 311.78 crore in FY24, Rs 759 crore in FY25 and Rs 581.78 crore in FY26, the year ended March 2026. Its FY26 receipts were Rs 177.22 crore lower than in FY25, a decline of about 23%.

Across FY25 and FY26, BSNL earned Rs 1,340.78 crore from land sales, close in size to the Rs 1,300 crore now under consideration. The two numbers cover different things. The historical total records money earned by BSNL alone from land sales over two years. The new valuation covers proposed assets from both BSNL and MTNL. The ministry’s update gives no basis for estimating how much each operator might receive or when it might receive it.

The DoT submission also shows how property transactions fit into BSNL’s wider effort to generate revenue from infrastructure. It separately reports Rs 1,019 crore in FY26 revenue from leasing towers to other telecom service providers and Rs 410 crore from leasing dark fibre. Those are distinct revenue streams from selling land. Keeping them separate helps explain why broader asset monetisation totals can be much larger than the land-sale proceeds disclosed for a given year.

A previous MTNL transaction shows what comes next

A separate MTNL property deal illustrates the difference between a proposal and a signed transaction. In December 2025, TelecomTalk reported MTNL’s board clearance for a transaction involving 28 residential quarters in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex. On 30 March 2026, MTNL told the stock exchanges it had executed a deed with the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). The deed provided for the transfer of the remaining leasehold rights. MTNL said NABARD had paid the full Rs 350.72 crore.

The latest ministry announcement also mentions valuations for 17 residential properties in Delhi and Mumbai that NLMC itself owns. Those properties are discussed separately from the BSNL and MTNL proposals. The ministry likewise describes the new proposals as additional to the more than Rs 9,000 crore in assets NLMC says it has monetised across its work in FY27 so far.

For anyone tracking the two telcos’ finances, the next material disclosures would be the identities of the assets, the method of sale or transfer, and the consideration agreed for each transaction. Those details would show how much of the assessed value turns into proceeds for each company.