BSNL Rs 51 plan comes with 28 days of service validity. The plan costs Rs 1.82 per day to the consumers. The plan also offers 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator in India, has a new Rs 51 plan for the consumers. This plan is now available for the customers to recharge. It is a very affordable prepaid plan given that it comes with almost a month’s worth of validity. The Rs 51 plan comes with plenty of data as well. Note that this plan is only available for consumers. The Rs 51 plan is a first recharge coupon (FRC), and it will not be available for old customers. Let us take a look into the benefits of this prepaid plan.

BSNL Rs 51 Prepaid Plan Benefits

BSNL Rs 51 plan comes with 28 days of service validity. The plan costs Rs 1.82 per day to the consumers. The plan also offers 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The total amount of data bundlled with the plan is 56GB. The plan is only meant for new users. This is a FRC available in all the telecom circles.

There is also a Re 1 FRC available from BSNL. This plan comes with 24 days of service validity. The plan costs 0.04 paise per day. This plan comes with 1GB of daily data, which means a total of 24GB of data. There is also unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day.

These two plans are FRCs available for new customers. The basic idea is that BSNL wants something affordable available for the customers, so that they are not hesitant of experiencing its 4G network. BSNL has been lately expanding 4G for the users and it wants users to experience that. No other telecom operator offers consumers such an affordable FRC. Then there is also a Rs 107 plan, which comes with 20 days of service valdity. It comes with 3GB of data for the consumers, and 200 minutes of voice calling. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech and telecom updates in the country.