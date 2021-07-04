Smartphones to Look Out for in July 2021

By July 4th, 2021 AT 2:30 PM
    Smartphones Launch

    The Indian smartphone market is witnessing the launch of premium and budgeted smartphones. Some of the major smartphones entities like Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme and OnePlus are gearing up to launch exclusive handsets in July 2021. Not only this, but the very own domestic entity Micromax is also gearing up to launch its In 2B handset in India. If you are a smartphone enthusiast, embrace yourself for all the upcoming smartphones in July 2021. Follow the article to the end to know to get details regarding the launch date and specifications of these upcoming smartphones.

    OnePlus Nord 2

    OnePlus recently rolled out the Nord CE in India last month to capture mid-range customers. Now the Chinese smartphone entity is gearing up to launch the OnePlus Nord 2 in the Indian market. The smartphone is expected to sport a MediaTek chipset. As for design specifications, it is speculated that the smartphone will feature the same design dimensions as of OnePlus 9 Series. The price range of the OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to be around Rs 30,000.

    Samsung Galaxy M22

    Samsung Galaxy M22 is said to be a rebranded version of Samsung Galaxy A22. The smartphone has already received several certifications from Geekbench and other listing portals. Samsung Galaxy M22 is expected to feature MediaTek Helio G80 Chipset and 25W fast charging support. It is also speculated that the smartphone might feature a 5000mAh battery.

    Micromax In 2B

    The Micromax In 2B is expected to be the budget offering that will land in the Indian market in July 2021. The smartphone could be powered by Unisoc T610 Chipset along with 4GB of RAM. Also, the smartphone is expected to run on Android 11 OS out of the box. At the moment, there is less information available regarding the specifications of Micromax In 2B.

    Redmi 10 Series

    The Redmi 10 Series is rumoured to launch in July 2021 as the successor of the Redmi 9 series. It is speculated that the entity can launch Redmi 10A and Redmi 10 Power under the upcoming series. The price range of smartphones is expected to revolve around Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000.

    Realme GT 5G Master Edition

    The smartphone is expected to be the Realme GT camera flagship device that will be launched in the Indian market in July 2021. The Realme GT 5G is rumoured to feature Snapdragon 870 SoC with 108MP triple rear cameras. The smartphone is expected to pack a 4500 mAh battery with a 65W fast charging solution. Currently, there is less information available regarding the price of the Realme GT 5G Master Edition.

