Shemaroo Partners with Amagi to Maximise Global Reach

Shemaroo, a leading entertainment company in India, has partnered with Amagi, a SaaS (Software as a Service) company, to create, distribute and monetise a new channel for the FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) platform, Plex, in the US. Shemaroo won't limit its partnership to Plex only. It will also partner with other platforms such as Xiaomi, SLING, and more in the near future. The channel from Shemaroo will contain a curated collection of movies and music from Bollywood and will look to target a global audience.

The company already has a global reach. With these new partnerships with the FAST platforms, Shemaroo is actually looking to mark its presence in the international markets in a deeper manner. Amagi will help Shemaroo in taking complete advantage of best-in-class could technology services, which include a broadcast-grade channel playout solution, Amagi THUNDERSTORM, and Amagi CLOUDPORT.

Kunal Wadhwani, General Manager, USA, Shemaroo Entertainment, said that this partnership would bolster Shemaroo's presence in the United States as it will not only expand the company's customer base but will also give its existing users access to a collection of Bollywood movies on a different medium.

Amagi is a very experienced player in providing channel creation, distribution, and monetisation services. It has already been working with some of the big names such as Fox Networks, Curiosity Stream, Vice Media and Warner Media, and more.