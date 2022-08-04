Teoco Announces Helix 11.3 to Provide Long-Term Support for CSPs

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Helix Service Assurance suite is 5G ready and highly scalable in nature. It equips the telcos with powerful tools to predict, detect, and resolve service problems and network outages. There will be a new performance management anomalies detection dashboard provided with the new release. Telcos will be able to investigate the issues and take action accordingly in a very fast manner with Helix 11.3. 

Highlights

  • Teoco, a leading provider of analytics, assurance and optimisation solutions, has announced the release of Helix 11.3.
  • The goal behind Helix 11.3 is to give CSPs (Communication Service Providers) something that looks for a less frequent release pace but then also requires up-to-date service packs with the latest security patches and critical bug fixes. 
  • There is also a new Sentinel commands feature bundled with the Helix, which will allow users to send network commands from any Sentinel widget, as well as run diagnostics for enhanced investigation. 

Follow Us

Teoco

Teoco, a leading provider of analytics, assurance and optimisation solutions, has announced the release of Helix 11.3. It is the latest version of the Service Assurance Solution with a new Long-Term Support (LTS) feature. The main differentiator for Helix 11.3 is that it will be supported and maintained for over five years. This is not the case with the standard editions of the solution. The goal behind Helix 11.3 is to give CSPs (Communication Service Providers) something that looks for a less frequent release pace but then also requires up-to-date service packs with the latest security patches and critical bug fixes.

“Teoco's long history of commitment to its customer base led to our new Long Term Support version. We continue to focus on improving and simplifying network management, engineering and monitoring while upgrading and modernising our platform and infrastructure to the latest technologies,” said Jugad Bawa, Director, Sales, South Asia and Middle East, Teoco, India.

Helix Service Assurance suite is 5G ready and highly scalable in nature. It equips the telcos with powerful tools to predict, detect, and resolve service problems and network outages. There will be a new performance management anomalies detection dashboard provided with the new release. Telcos will be able to investigate the issues and take action accordingly in a very fast manner with Helix 11.3.

There is also a new Sentinel commands feature bundled with the Helix, which will allow users to send network commands from any Sentinel widget, as well as run diagnostics for enhanced investigation.

“This version comes ahead of a major release planned for the end of the year, which will leap jump cloud-native functionalities, scalability and elasticity,” said Shachar Ebel, CTO, Teoco.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments