iPhone 14 Series Price Might be the Same as iPhone 13

The iPhone 14 could be released for the same price as the iPhone 13 when it first debuted last year. Despite supply chain issues and price increases, the decision was apparently made by "senior executives at Apple." The new cellular modem and revamped internal design of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, which are rumoured to be powered by last year's A15 Bionic SoC rather than the A16 Bionic SoC, could give them a performance gain over the prior iteration.

Initially discovered by MacRumors, the iPhone 14's starting price is rumoured to be $799 (approximately Rs 63,200). It is important to remember that the iPhone 13 was introduced in September of last year for the same price. Despite continuous inflation and supply chain concerns, the decision was made by "senior executives" at Apple, according to the report, which cites an unnamed major US financial institution. The decision was allegedly made due to a fall in demand and stagnant global smartphone industry. Despite elements that can boost the price, the basic model's pricing is said to remain fixed. Apple has yet to formally reveal any information on the rumoured iPhone 14 series, including a price.

An updated internal design and a new cellular modem for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are expected to result in modest performance gains overall. According to reports, the A15 Bionic SoC from last year will power both non-Pro models, while the A16 Bionic SoC will power the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Max Pro. Apple may also be having problems with the iPhone 14's rear camera lenses. According to reports, the IT behemoth purchased the camera lenses from a company called Genius. The report also mentioned "coating-crack quality concerns" with these lenses. According to reports, the corporation has already shifted the order to a different company while the supplier works to find a solution.