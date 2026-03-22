SBI Receives Rs 63,375 Crore Tax Demand for AY24, To Challenge Order

Reported by Kripa B 0

India’s largest lender says the tax demand stems from ongoing disputes and will not impact operations.

Highlights

  • SBI faces Rs 63,375 crore income tax demand for AY 2023–24.
  • Demand includes interest after scrutiny assessment.
  • Bank to file appeal against tax order.

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SBI Receives Rs 63,375 Crore Tax Demand, To Challenge Order
State Bank of India (SBI) has received an income tax demand of Rs 63,37,52,52,550 (approximately Rs 63,375 crore), including interest, for the assessment year 2023–24, following a scrutiny assessment by the Income Tax Department, according to an exchange filing dated March 20, 2026.

Order Issued Under Income Tax Act Provisions

In a regulatory filing, the bank said the order, dated March 19, 2026, was issued under relevant provisions of the Income Tax Act. The assessment unit has made disallowances on various grounds, leading to the substantial demand.




Part of Ongoing Litigation

SBI noted that similar issues have been under litigation for earlier assessment years, indicating that the current demand is part of an ongoing tax dispute. The bank said the amount involved exceeds the prescribed materiality threshold, necessitating disclosure under applicable regulations.

Bank to File Appeal

The country’s largest lender said it will take appropriate legal steps, including filing an appeal before the appellate authorities within the stipulated timelines. It also clarified that the development will have no impact on its operations or other business activities.

"The Bank will take appropriate steps, including contesting the Order before appellate authorities within the prescribed timelines," SBI said.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

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