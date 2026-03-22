Why Vi Is Adding More Value to Its Entry Plans Right Now

Vodafone Idea’s entry-level Unlimited 5G prepaid plan, priced at around Rs 349, now comes with more than what users typically expect at this level. From daily data and unlimited 5G in select locations to backup data, night usage benefits, and weekend rollover, the plan feels more complete than before. For a segment built around affordability, this marks a clear shift. It no longer feels basic instead, it shows how Vodafone Idea is trying to deliver more value within the same price range.

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The Market Reality Vi Cannot Ignore

The latest subscriber data from TRAI gives a clear picture of the competitive landscape as of January 31, 2026, private telecom operators together control 92.54 percent of the wireless market, leaving BSNL and MTNL with a combined 7.46 percent share. Within this, Reliance Jio leads with

a 39.29 percent market share and 491.49 million subscribers. Bharti Airtel follows with 37.40 percent and 467.79 million users.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Starts 2026 with Subscriber Loss: TRAI January 2026 Data

Vodafone Idea, in comparison, holds a 15.86 percent share with 198.36 million subscribers. BSNL stands at 7.44 percent with 93.03 million users, while MTNL accounts for just 0.02 percent.

A Clear Shift Towards Value

Against this backdrop, Vodafone Idea approach becomes easier to understand instead of trying to match rivals purely on network expansion, the operator is leaning into value. Entry-level plans are being redesigned to offer more not just in terms of data, but in how that data can be used. Night data benefits allow users to consume more without touching their daily quota. Weekend rollover ensures unused data does not go to waste. Unlimited 5G, where available, adds another layer of perceived value.

Vi Rs 349 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea’s Rs 349 prepaid plan offers a well-rounded package for everyday users, combining 1.5GB of data per day with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day, all valid for 28 days. It also includes unlimited night data usage between 12 am and 6 am, along with a weekend rollover feature that lets you carry forward unused weekday data to Saturday and Sunday.

Users get up to 2GB of backup data every month at no extra cost, ensuring connectivity even after exhausting the daily quota. Once the daily data limit is reached, speeds are reduced to up to 64 Kbps. Additionally, customers with 5G-enabled handsets can enjoy unlimited 5G data in areas with 5G network coverage, intended for personal and non-commercial use.

Playing the Retention Game

There is also a deeper strategy at play here retention in a market where switching between operators has become easier, keeping existing users satisfied is critical. Entry-level plans cater to a large base of prepaid users, many of whom are price-sensitive but still expect a decent experience. By adding more benefits to these plans, Vi is trying to reduce the reasons for users to leave. It is not necessarily about attracting everyone. It is about holding on to those who are already within the network.

The Network Question Still Lingers

At the same time, there is one factor that continues to shape user decisions more than anything else network experience. No matter how many benefits a plan offers, reliability and coverage remain central. For many users, especially those in areas where network performance varies, this becomes the deciding factor.

This is where Vi’s strategy faces its biggest test. Adding value can improve perception, but only up to a point. Beyond that, actual network experience takes over.

A Practical Strategy for the Moment

Vodafone Idea's latest entry-level unlimited 5G plan is not trying to outspend competitors or outpace them overnight. Instead, it is focusing on areas where it can still compete effectively pricing, flexibility, and bundled benefits. For users, this means more value at a familiar price point. For Vi, it is a way to stay relevant in a market where the gap at the top remains significant.

Whether this strategy delivers long-term gains will depend on how well it can balance value with performance. For now, however, the message is clear Vi is not standing still. It is trying to give users more reasons to stay, even as the competition continues to move ahead.