Axis Bank Ties Up with Tesla to Offer Tailored EV Financing Solutions in India



Axis Bank has announced a strategic collaboration with Tesla, becoming a preferred financier for the electric vehicle (EV) major in India. The partnership aims to provide seamless, customer-centric financing solutions to facilitate the adoption of Tesla vehicles across the country. "This collaboration underscores Axis Bank’s commitment to accelerating electric mobility in India by delivering innovative, customer-centric financing solutions that support the transition towards sustainable transportation," the bank said in an official statement on March 4, 2026.

Pan-India Rollout to Cover Metro Cities and Emerging EV Markets

The collaboration will be rolled out on a pan-India basis, covering major metropolitan cities as well as emerging EV markets. It is designed to simplify the vehicle purchase journey by offering digitally enabled financing options aligned with Tesla’s global ownership experience, thereby reducing entry barriers for prospective customers.









Digital-First Financing to Simplify Tesla Ownership Experience

As part of the arrangement, Axis Bank will extend curated auto loan products specifically tailored for premium EV buyers. These offerings include customised repayment schemes suited to individual cash flows, extended loan tenures of up to 10 years, and a fully digital onboarding process with faster loan sanction turnaround times.

Commenting on the development, Munish Sharda, Executive Director, Axis Bank, said, “As electric mobility gains momentum in India, Axis Bank is proud to collaborate with Tesla to help accelerate this transition. Through this collaboration, we are bringing together world-class electric vehicles with innovative, tailored financing solutions and seamless customer engagement. This makes it easier for customers to adopt sustainable mobility without compromising on convenience or flexibility. This initiative reflects our continued focus on responsible banking and future-ready solutions.”

The initiative underscores Axis Bank’s broader focus on responsible banking and future-ready financial solutions, while also supporting India’s transition towards a greener mobility ecosystem.