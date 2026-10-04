Samsung Galaxy S25 FE at Rs 46999 for Flipkart Sale: Worth it?

Flipkart India announces major discounts for the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026, starting from October 8, 2026.. You can upgrade to the latest Galaxy S25 FE for as low as Rs 46,999. It features the Exynos 2400 chipset, a 4-nm flagship chipset, a flat AMOLED display on the front, and a new triple-camera setup on the rear. Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 FE at Rs 59,999. Flipkart now offers a Rs 13,000 discount, bringing the price down to Rs 46,999. But is it worth upgrading to the Galaxy S25 FE in 2026? Here is what you should know.

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Key Highlights Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is set to receive a huge discount of Rs 13,000, bringing the price down to Rs 46,999 for the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026.

Galaxy S25 FE offers the power of the latest Exynos 2400 chipset with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE offers long software support with a promise of 7 years of OS upgrades.

Also Read: Samsung Exynos 2700 for Galaxy S27 to Take on Qualcomm

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G: Specifications and Features

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE takes design inspiration from previous Galaxy S models, featuring a triple horizontally housed camera and a single punch-hole camera on a flat front screen. The Galaxy S25 FE is built with a new aluminum chassis and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

Display

On the front, you get a flat 6.7-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support and a peak brightness of 1900 nits.

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Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra With Exynos 2700, Price Revealed