Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S series has become increasingly popular, with the series being the only true Android tablet series that is subject to decent sales, given the overall lack of demand for Android tablets, considering how most users opt to go for Apple’s iPad, which offers great performance and multiple form factors based on screen size and aspect ratio, coupled with varied pricing,

Now, it has been revealed that Samsung is getting ready to introduce two new tablets in the country, with the company having confirmed the existence of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE in India. The Tab A7 Lite will accompany the S-series tablet as part of the June 18 launch event that is scheduled. Both tablets will go on sale starting June 23.

Ahead of the launch, however, some key details have been leaked, courtesy of 91Mobiles, who have claimed that the Tab S7 FE will launch in India in two different storage variants. The base variant of the tablet with 4GB of RAM will be priced under Rs 50,000 in India.

What Do We Know About Samsung’s Tab S7 FE and A7 Lite

As mentioned above, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, alongside the Tab A7 Lite will launch in India on June 18. Prior to the official launch, the pricing of the two tabs has leaked. As per a new report by 91Mobiles, the Tab A7 Lite will come in a single variant, with possibly 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage for just Rs 14,999. The tablet will also come with storage expansion courtesy of a microSD slot.

The report further states that the Tab S7 FE will be launched in two different configurations, with the base 4+64GB variant priced at Rs 46,999 and the higher 6+128GB variant of the Tab S7 FE scheduled to launch for Rs 50,999.

In terms of sales support, both devices will be available to purchase via Samsung Store, Amazon and the certified offline stores. The company has further confirmed that both devices will go on sale starting June 23.

The Tab S7 FE is expected to feature a massive 10,090 mAh battery and make use of a Snapdragon 750G SoC. Other features include a 12.4-inch TFT LCD and S Pen support. The S7 FE will run Android 11 out of the box, with One UI 3.0 on top. The tablet will weigh 608 grams and offer connectivity features like 5G, 4G Volte, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB Type-C based charging.

In contrast, the A7 Lite will be an affordable tablet sporting an 8.7-inch HD+ display with a decently sized 5,100 mAh battery.