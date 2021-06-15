Samsung Announces New Multi-Chip Package for 5G Phones

The South Korean tech giant Samsung has just announced a new multi-chip package (MCP) for 5G smartphones. This is Samsung’s effort in improving the customer experience by offering better performance speeds to the next-generation smartphones. According to an IANS report, Samsung has already started mass producing low-power double data rate 5 (LPDDR5) UFS (universal flash storage) MCP that will integrate NAND flash memory chips and DRAM in a single package. This is bound to improve the performance of smartphones quite significantly.

Samsung’s LPDDR5 Mobile DRAM Can Read/Write at 25 Gbps

The biggest highlight of the LPDDR5 mobile DRAM from Samsung is just how fast its read and write speed is. In comparison to the LPPDR4X, the LPDDR5 mobile DRAM from Samsung is 1.5 times faster. Samsung’s LPDDR5 mobile DRAM can read and write at a speed of 25 Gbps. This, coupled with the UFS 3.1 NAND flash (3 Gbps speed), which is double the speed of the earlier UFS 2.2 solution, will provide the smartphones with more power and enhance their performance.

The South Korean tech giant will be offering multiple solutions and storage capacity configurations to its customers with diverse needs. Samsung will be offering DRAM ranging from 6GB to 12GB and NAND flash ranging between 128GB and 512GB.

According to a report from Yonhap news agency, Samsung’s LPRDD5 uMCP will enable users to consume high-quality 5G content services if they are in a stable condition even with a low-tier 5G smartphone.

Not only this, but the new uMCP will also allow the smartphone manufacturers to save crucial space inside the device. It measures only 11.5 mm by 13 mm. This will further allow the manufacturers to innovate with the design of the smartphone as much as they can.

Samsung has said that the tests of the compatibility of the new LPRDDR5 uMCP have been completed with the help of several smartphone manufacturers around the world. As per the South Korean tech giant, the new uMCP will start coming with the new devices in the global markets starting this month.

There was no clarification on which smartphone will be the first one to equip it, but the company expects it to come to the global markets this month itself.