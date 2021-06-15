Vodafone Idea to Offer Managed SIP Service in India for Enterprise Customers

First and only telecom operator to provide Managed SIP service in India, which will help enterprises get a transparent and complete view of their fixed voice network, with best-in-class SLAs, voice analytics, quality scores and value added features.

    Vodafone Idea Business, today announced the launch of Managed SIP service for businesses for whom voice calls are a key business resource with Vodafone Idea Managed SIP (MSIP), these organizations will now have the assurance of security as well as a window to monitor, measure and optimise their voice infrastructure. These services also help user clients get a complete view of their fixed telephony network, with best-in-class SLAs, voice analytics, quality scores and features to improve service efficiency.

    Most Indian BPOs and KPOs, the BFSI and IT/ITES, telemarketers, VAS providers, conference service providers and similar sectors are currently relying on legacy TDM based PRI connections from multiple vendors and do not have a clear view on the efficacy of each service.

    Announcing the launch of Managed SIP services for Enterprises in India, Abhijit Kishore, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited, said “With the introduction of Vi Managed SIP service, Vodafone Idea Business is now in a position to be a single point facilitator of comprehensive fixed telephony solutions that enable businesses to gain better control of their overall voice infrastructure and the ability to garner meaningful insights on voice performance for their clients/ internal stakeholders. I am confident that this significant addition to our basket of best in class, holistic communications solutions for Enterprises, will help our customer organisations transform the way they communicate with their customers”.

    How Vodafone Idea Managed SIP Service Help Enterprise

    One of the most perceptible and measurable benefits of using Vi Managed SIP service is in the form of measurable enhanced service quality. The single trunk has multiple pilot numbers- Which helps customers having multiple businesses to keep a tab on their expenses. Unlimited voice channels/sessions on a single trunk- There’s no maximum limit on the number of channels a single trunk can configure. This helps customers in maintaining a single connection no matter how many sessions they have, thereby simplifying operational management.

