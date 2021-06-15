Spectra, You Broadband and Others Join Hands to Form a New Industry Body

The era of fixed-line broadband is very much in the beginning phase only with more and more people migrating to fibre connections. Multiple internet service providers (ISPs) including ACT Fibernet, BBNL, You Broadband, Shyam Spectra, and more have joined hands together to form a new industry body that will represent the interests of fixed-line broadband service providers in the country. As per an ET Telecom report, this body will aim to drive the promotion of fixed-line internet across India.

The new body will be called the ‘All India Fixed Internet Service Providers Association (AIFISPA).

Other Members of the Body

The other members of the body will include Vizag Broadcasting Company, D-Vois, Microsense, Mithril Telecommunications, Pioneer Labs, and Bell TeleServices. The purpose of the body is to not only drive the promotion of fixed-line internet but also help other bodies in taking the decision that will shape the future of connectivity in India.

AIFISPA will seek to help government policymakers such as the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), State Governments, Ministry of Finance, and other public organisations to help India become a Digital country as fast as possible.

Because of the pandemic and more people working and learning from their homes, the need for fixed-line broadband connectivity increased since people couldn’t rely on the congested mobile networks for a seamless internet experience. In the last 15 months, broadband data consumption has gone up significantly higher than what it used to be pre-pandemic.

This calls for the need to set up such a body that will overlook all the interests of the fixed-line internet service providers in the country. A statement from the body says that the broadband industry is going to help the government a lot with its vision of fibre-optic infrastructure present across India.

Hence the body has been formed to overlook all the measures that the government is taking as well as other companies are taking to enhance fixed broadband connections in India. Further, the body will seek to spread the fibre infrastructure in parts of India that still don’t have proper mobile network and broadband connectivity.