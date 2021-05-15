ACT Fibernet has become one of the major Internet Service Providers (ISPs) of the country in the last few years. The company has expanded its business in multiple cities of India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Chennai, and more cities. One thing that’s feels aloof looking at the offerings from ACT Fibernet is that the company doesn’t offer standard broadband plans. People like stability in offerings, and more than that, they don’t want to feel cheated.

The company offers one plan for a lesser rate in some cities while charges more to the users for the same plan in other cities. But this is not the case with Airtel Xstream Fiber, the fibre broadband arm of Bharti Airtel.

Both the companies offer a 200 Mbps broadband plan. In fact, users can get it for the same price from both companies. So which operator should you choose and why? Let’s find out below.

ACT Fibernet Rs 999 Plan

The Rs 999 plan from ACT Fibernet offers users 200 Mbps speed and is called ‘Lightning’. Note that this plan is available in the Ahmedabad circle and might not be available in other cities of India. The company offers users 3.3TB or 3,300GB of fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with the plan. Post exhaustion of the FUP data, the internet speed for the user will drop to 2 Mbps.

This plan is also available for longer validities of 6 months and 12 months. With the 6 months plan, the monthly price of the plan drops to Rs 856 per month, and with the 12 months plan, the monthly price of the plan drops to Rs 832 per month.

There are over-the-top (OTT) benefits of ZEE5 Premium, SonyLIV, Hungama and more included with the plan. Also, the price mentioned above isn’t inclusive of taxes.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 999 Plan

Apparently, the Airtel Xstream Fiber’s Rs 999 plan also offers users 200 Mbps speeds. The FUP data is the same 3.3TB (3,333GB) with Airtel’s plan, and there is also a free voice calling connection included.

Users get a ton of OTT benefits, including Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Amazon Prime Video, and more from the company. Further, users are also eligible to claim Airtel Thanks benefits which will include a free subscription of Airtel Xstream Premium, Shaw Academy for 1-year, Wynk Music, and more.

Which Plan is Better?

To understand which plan is better, users need to look at the finer details of the offerings. Like the cost of the installation, security deposit for the routers that the companies charge, and more. Airtel Xstream Fiber doesn’t charge anything for installation and doesn’t take router charges as well if the user is going for the 3 months plan at least. Further, there are more OTT benefits with Airtel’s plan. This is why Airtel Xstream Fiber’s 200 Mbps plan is better than ACT Fibernet’s 200 Mbps plan.