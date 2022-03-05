Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Manipulating Performance, Don’t Buy Right Now

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S22 series for the global markets, including India. But there’s something you should know if you are planning to purchase the Samsung Galaxy S22 series right now. It is that Geekbench has delisted all the S22, S21, S20, and S10 Galaxy models from its platform.

Geekbench, in a serious tweet, said that Samsung is manipulating the benchmark performance by throttling the other apps through its Game Optimising Service (GOS) but not throttling the major benchmark applications. GOS has been reported to throttle the performance of thousands of applications and games. The apps are throttled by their identification and not their performance, said Geekbench.

Thus, Geekbench has decided to delist all the above smartphones from its platform because of the manipulation in the performance of the devices. But this is not the only reason. A few days back, we also talked about why the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is not a good buy right now.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Not a Good Buy Right Now

Samsung Galaxy S22 series has pretty good alternatives in the market right now. Most of the things that the Galaxy S22 series has to offer aren’t that great if we are not talking about the camera. The only edge that the Galaxy S22 series has over the other devices is in the camera department. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is just a rename for the Note Ultra device.

If you are someone who uses a stylus a lot, then that device might make sense; otherwise, why would you want to keep a big, boxy, and heavy phone with you that costs more than Rs 1,00,000 in India. You should rather wait for the OnePlus 10 Pro that is expected to launch by the end of this month. Further, there’s also the iPhone 13 devices that can be bought under Rs 1,00,000 as an alternative to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.