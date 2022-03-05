BSNL Launches New Entry-Level Rs 329 Fiber Broadband Plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is now offering a Rs 329 fiber broadband plan under Bharat Fibre services. Earlier, the Rs 449 plan was the most affordable fiber broadband option from BSNL. But now, the Rs 329 plan will become the go-to option for users looking to get something more affordable. Note that the Rs 329 plan is only available for users living in select states of the country. To check if it is available in your state, go to BSNL Bharat Fibre’s web page.

Let’s check the benefits offered by this plan.

BSNL Rs 329 Fiber Broadband Plan Benefits

With the Rs 329 fiber broadband plan from BSNL, users get 20 Mbps of internet speed. Along with this, they get 1000GB or 1TB of internet data and a free fixed-line voice calling connection for no additional cost. BSNL is also promising a 90% discount on the first month’s bill with this plan.

It is not much different from the Rs 449 plan offered by the company. But it is suitable for any person looking to get a fiber internet connection for his/her own use. 1000GB of data is more than enough for a single person to do basic internet activities.

The Rs 449 fiber broadband plan offered by BSNL comes with 30 Mbps of speed and 3.3TB of data. The other benefits are the same as the Rs 329 plan. Note that there will also be an 18% tax applicable on the Rs 329 plan which will make the final cost for the users’ Rs 388. Under Rs 400, this plan with 1TB of data and 100 SMS/day along with an unlimited voice calling connection is not a bad deal for any single user. It will be interesting to see if the private operators match BSNL with such an affordable plan.

The state-run telco might be planning to get a grip on the low paying customers looking to get a fiber broadband connection.