Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Might Have S-Pen Support and Triple Rear Cameras

Highlights Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will feature an S-Pen as well

The phone is rumoured to be announced on December 27

Samsung may launch the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India as well

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will likely be launched in the next few weeks alongside the Galaxy S10 Lite smartphone. It has been several years since Samsung launched a Lite version of its flagship series and it’s going to change this year. The Galaxy Note 10 series was unveiled back in August and there are two smartphones in the series- the standard Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+. It’s also the first time Samsung launched two phones under the Galaxy Note series. Going by the leaks, the Note 10 series will have a third smartphone very soon and it’s going to be the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. High-resolution renders of Galaxy Note 10 Lite are now leaked online giving us a hint at how the phone will look like, alongside confirming some key details like the S-Pen support and triple rear cameras.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: High-Res Renders Leaked Online

Going by the leaked renders, we can confirm that the Note 10 Lite will feature identical design as the Galaxy Note 10 from the front. The handset will flaunt a flat display with a small punch-hole on the top centre, which resembles the Galaxy Note 10. The bezels on the sides are also extremely thin, but not on the level of the original Note 10 bezels. The images are posted online by Roland Quandt of Win Future.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders reveal the phone will not have any physical fingerprint scanner, so we can expect the lighter version of the Note 10 to have an AMOLED screen along with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Moving onto the rear side, here’s where things get a lot interesting. Unlike the Galaxy Note 10 which features a horizontal camera setup, the Note 10 Lite features a rectangular module located on the top left. This arrangement looks a lot similar to the rumoured Galaxy S11 series and it’s a not a bad thing at all since the Note 10 Lite will likely be launched in 2020 itself. Lastly, the Note 10 Lite will have support for S-Pen- a feature that’s exclusive to Galaxy Note series for years now.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Expected Specifications

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is expected to come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The handset will likely be powered by the Exynos 9810 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. As for the camera details, we may see the phone rocking a 48MP primary lens, along with a secondary ultra-wide-angle lens and a portrait lens. On the front, the Note 10 Lite is said to feature a 16MP selfie shooter.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite will run Android 10 out of the box, but it will be interesting to see whether Samsung releases it with OneUI 2.0 or not. The phone is said to measure 8.6mm in thickness. According to the rumours, Samsung may launch the Galaxy Note 10 Lite on December 27. It’s also said that the Note 10 Lite will arrive with a different moniker in some countries. Samsung will likely launch the S10 Lite as well on the same day. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite may take on the OnePlus 7T in India since it features a flagship chip underneath.

Having said that, nothing is officially confirmed from Samsung, so take this news with a pinch of salt.