Airtel Xstream Box Available at Rs 2,249 for Airtel Thanks Customers

Highlights Airtel Xstream Box launch price was Rs 3,999 in India

The company is now offering the Xstream Box at Rs 2,249 for Airtel Thanks users

Airtel Thanks is the customer membership programme of Bharti Airtel

Airtel Digital TV has started providing its latest Android TV box, the Airtel Xstream Box, at Rs 2,249 for Airtel Thanks customers. The DTH arm of Bharti Airtel is looking to grab new users and increase the subscriber base by discounting the Set-Top Box prices. Airtel Thanks is a customer programme of Bharti Airtel and these users will be able to get a new Airtel Xstream Box at Rs 2,249, down from the original price of Rs 3,999. Airtel is notifying its users regarding this offer via Airtel Thanks mobile app. Basically, Airtel users can purchase the Airtel Xtsream Box at Rs 2,249 now as the company did not reveal any Airtel Thanks tier limitation for this offer. To recall, the Xstream Box was launched in September this year with Android TV 9 Pie onboard and the launch price was Rs 3,999.

Airtel Xstream Box at Rs 2,249: Should You Purchase It?

Bharti Airtel upped the ante in 2017 by launching a linear Set-Top Box that allows users to watch both Satellite TV and OTT content. The Airtel Internet TV was recently succeeded by the Airtel Xstream Box which features upgraded specs and runs the latest Android TV platform out of the box. An advantage of having the Airtel Xstream Box is you can seamlessly switch between DTH content and OTT apps. However, the box has one major limitation; Airtel Xstream Box will not allow users to watch OTT content if they don’t have an active Airtel Digital TV subscriptions. But besides that, it’s a much-needed box to every Airtel DTH subscriber.

Running on Android TV 9 Pie, the Airtel Xstream Box comes preinstalled with all the major OTT apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, Hotstar and so on. There’s also the Google Play Store from which you can download several apps and games with ease. At Rs 3,999, the Airtel Xstream Box is surely priced on the higher side, but again, Dish TV’s Android TV box named Dish SMRT Hub is also available at Rs 3,999. And the discounted price of Rs 2,249 for Airtel Thanks customers means it’s probably the best time to purchase the box. For the unaware, Airtel Digital TV new HD connection costs over Rs 1,500 and the Xstream Box new connection costs less than Rs 2,500. So Airtel Thanks can choose the Xstream Box without any further thinking.

Airtel Xstream Box: Features Detailed

The most significant advantage for Airtel Xstream Box is Android TV support. Android TV is currently the most powerful television platform and the Xstream Box has full-fledged Android TV support. The Airtel Xstream Box comes with a custom launcher which allows users to browse the OTT content from different service providers with ease. Furthermore, there’s the Airtel Xstream app which provides users content from services like HOOQ, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play and so on. Airtel Xstream Box users get 12 months of free subscriptions to Airtel Xstream app, but to watch the content, they should have an active DTH pack.

Airtel Xstream Box also allows the users to play games and the controls for the games will be your smartphone. Airtel Smart Remote app doubles up as the controller for the games and the Box also has in-built Chromecast support. There’s Google Assistant support as well with which users can interact with the STB via voice commands.