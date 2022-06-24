Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price Reduced by Rs 9000

On September 29th of last year, Samsung released the Galaxy M52 5G in India at a price of Rs 29,999. However, the smartphone has received a discount of Rs 9,000 on the Reliance Digital store, making it much more affordable at Rs 20,999. The price of the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is now the lowest we have seen.

The smartphone includes a triple-back camera and a 120Hz Super AMOLED Plus display. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G octa-core SoC powers the device. Its rivals include the iQoo Z5 and Realme GT Master Edition smartphones. At this price, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G represents a fantastic value.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G specifications

The dual-SIM smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. There is a Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM on the device.

Talking about the camera specifications, the smartphone has a triple rear camera configuration with a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP wide-angle shooter and a 5MP macro shooter. For taking selfies and video calls the device has a 32MP camera sensor at the front.

The device is available at one of its lowest prices right now. Of course, there could be a price difference when you purchase the smartphone from other retail channels. Being a 5G smartphone, it could be a good buy for conservative money spenders as it is available for Rs 20,000 only. There are many other options available as well when we look at the 5G devices in this price range. It’s almost a year since the launch of the device so of course, its resale value has also come down. This price reduction is a good strategy from Reliance Digital to attract more Samsung buyers towards its way. OnePlus Nord CE 2 is also a strong contender for this smartphone from Samsung.