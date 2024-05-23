SABC Partners With Mangomolo to Upgrade SABC+ OTT Platform in Africa

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Mangomolo partners with SABC to upgrade its SABC+ platform, enhancing its OTT video and audio streaming services.

Highlights

  • SABC partners with Mangomolo for SABC+ upgrade.
  • Collaboration with Broadsmart, Castoola, and Triton Digital.
  • Enhanced OTT services across multiple devices.

Follow Us

SABC Partners With Mangomolo to Upgrade SABC+ OTT Platform in Africa
Mangomolo, an Over-The-Top (OTT) video platform provider, was selected by the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) to upgrade the capabilities of its SABC+ platform. SABC+, the corporation's OTT video and audio streaming service, offers a wide array of TV and radio channels accessible across various internet-connected devices and is set to receive a substantial upgrade.

Expanding Reach with Mangomolo

With Mangomolo's services, SABC+ aims to widen its audience reach and bolster its public service offerings to internet-connected devices. Currently, the platform supports seven TV channels spanning entertainment, news, sports, and education, alongside 19 radio stations catering to diverse content preferences.




Also Read: Tech Mahindra and Fuji TV Announce Partnership to Co-Develop Global Entertainment Content

"We're making it simple to expand the SABC's offering and deliver content to audiences on whatever device they want to use. As smart device adoption grows across Africa, we're ensuring that broadcasters can connect with their audiences and grow viewership with a comprehensive OTT video platform," said Wissam Sabbagh, Founder and CEO of Mangomolo.

Project Collaboration and Management

This collaborative project also involves key Mangomolo partner, Broadsmart, which will lead project management operations, ensuring a seamless integration and end-to-end ecosystem for SABC. Monetisation aspects are strengthened by partnerships with Castoola and Triton Digital, delivering advertising services for both video and audio content, the official release said.

The SABC's acting Chief Operations Officer, Lungile Binza, said, "Mangomolo has been a great partner on our OTT video journey and has supported us as we grow our digital offering. The entire process has been seamless, allowing us to focus on our core business while the Mangomolo team takes care of the technology and other managed services."

Also Read: Tata Play Teams Up With Amazon Prime to Offer Prime Benefits for TV and OTT Users

Mangomolo's Service

Mangomolo provides an end-to-end service, with monetisation capabilities, content management, media preparation, and delivery all through a single platform. Managing over a billion streams per month, it serves more than 30 million viewers globally, the joint release said.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

I mean 75 Mbps is more than enough.. so Disney+ subscription one looks better.

BSNL Upgrades Data and Speed Benefits with Rs 599 Broadband…

TheAndroidFreak :

Airtel wants 300 INR ARPU from 4G customers and 500 INR ARPU from 5G customers. So 2999 doesn't make sense.…

Vodafone Idea CEO Believes in Paying More for Using More

TheAndroidFreak :

Finally.

BSNL Upgrades Data and Speed Benefits with Rs 599 Broadband…

TheAndroidFreak :

Let's see. Just few days before we see 4999 from Airtel for yearly pack.

Vodafone Idea CEO Believes in Paying More for Using More

Faraz :

Other than some additional benefits, their plan structure as well as price stays same as Airtel. ( Except for 2999…

Vodafone Idea CEO Believes in Paying More for Using More

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments