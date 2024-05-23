DoT Directs Telcos to Reverify 6.8 Lakh Suspect Mobile Connections

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) have been directed to re-verify these connections within 60 days to prevent disconnection.

Highlights

  • Advanced AI analysis used for detection.
  • TSPs given 60 days for re-verification.
  • Introduction of Digital Intelligence Platform and Chakshu facility.

Follow Us

DoT Directs Telcos to Reverify 6.8 Lakh Suspect Mobile Connections
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has identified approximately 6.80 lakh mobile connections suspected of being obtained using fake or forged Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA) KYC documents. This identification was achieved through advanced AI-driven analysis, highlighting the use of fabricated documents. The move is part of DoT's ongoing drive to stop spam and online fraud. This is not the first time DoT has conducted such a drive.

Read More - DoT Block Lost or Stolen Mobile Service Now Live for All Users in India




Fraudulent Connections Flagged

"Through advanced AI-driven analysis, DoT has flagged around 6.80 lakh mobile connections as potentially fraudulent. The questionable veracity of the PoI/PoA KYC documents suggests the use of fabricated documents for obtaining these mobile connections," DoT said in a statement on Thursday.

Directive for Re-Verification

The DoT has issued a directive to Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) to re-verify the flagged mobile numbers within 60 days. Failure to complete this re-verification process will result in the disconnection of the concerned mobile connections, the DoT said.

Also Read: Sanchar Saathi Portal Launched by Union Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw

Digital Intelligence Platform

In March 2024, the Ministry of Communications introduced two platforms, the Digital Intelligence Platform and the Chakshu facility, aimed at combatting cybercrime and empowering citizens to report fraudulent communications.

The Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) is a secure and integrated platform for real-time intelligence sharing among TSPs, law enforcement agencies (LEAs), financial institutions (FIs), social media platforms, and identity document issuing authorities. The portal aims to combat cybercrime and financial fraud by facilitating information exchange and coordination among stakeholders. The DIP platform is not accessible to citizens.

Also Read: Government Launches New Initiatives to Combat Cyber Fraud and Misuse of Telecom Resources

Chakshu facility

Meanwhile, the Chakshu facility on the Sanchar Saathi portal enables citizens to report suspected fraudulent communications received via call, SMS, or WhatsApp. It covers a range of fraudulent activities, including KYC expiry scams, among others.

"The collaboration between various sectors and the utilization of AI technology have been pivotal in identifying these fraudulent connections, demonstrating the effectiveness of integrated digital platforms in combating identity fraud," the DoT added.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

I mean 75 Mbps is more than enough.. so Disney+ subscription one looks better.

BSNL Upgrades Data and Speed Benefits with Rs 599 Broadband…

TheAndroidFreak :

Airtel wants 300 INR ARPU from 4G customers and 500 INR ARPU from 5G customers. So 2999 doesn't make sense.…

Vodafone Idea CEO Believes in Paying More for Using More

TheAndroidFreak :

Finally.

BSNL Upgrades Data and Speed Benefits with Rs 599 Broadband…

TheAndroidFreak :

Let's see. Just few days before we see 4999 from Airtel for yearly pack.

Vodafone Idea CEO Believes in Paying More for Using More

Faraz :

Other than some additional benefits, their plan structure as well as price stays same as Airtel. ( Except for 2999…

Vodafone Idea CEO Believes in Paying More for Using More

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments