Reliance Jio to Make India 5G Yukt and 2G Mukt: Mukesh Ambani

In a note, Mukesh Ambani said that Jio doesn’t only want to make India 2G Yukt, but also make India 5G Yukt. Ambani further said that he is confident about Jio becoming the first company to launch 5G services in India beating the likes of Bharti Airtel.

By June 24th, 2021 AT 4:19 PM
  • 5G
  • Reliance Jio
  • Technology News
    • 29 Comments

    Reliance Jio

    Mukesh Ambani, Managing Director and Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) made plenty of big announcements at the company’s 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM). One of those announcements was JioPhone Next. The JioPhone Next has been slated to arrive in the market on September 10, 2021. Another big announcement during the event was made regarding 5G.

    In a statement, Mukesh Ambani shared that Reliance Jio will be leveraging the cloud products developed by Google to power its homegrown 5G solutions. With the help of Google Cloud, Jio will power the internal needs of key Reliance growth businesses like JioSaavn, JioHealth, JioMart, and Reliance Retail.

    Reliance Jio to Make India 5G Yukt

    In a note, Mukesh Ambani said that Jio doesn’t only want to make India 2G Yukt, but also make India 5G Yukt. Ambani further said that he is confident about Jio becoming the first company to launch 5G services in India beating the likes of Bharti Airtel.

    Ambani said that Jio’s network architecture will allow the company to very easily upgrade from 4G to 5G. Jio has already developed state-of-the-art standalone 5G technology. The company’s 5G solutions have been able to achieve high speeds of 1 Gbps.

    The Indian business tycoon mentioned about the company’s ongoing 5G trials. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had allocated spectrum to Jio and other telcos a few weeks back so that they can start with their 5G trials.

    Ambani further said that Jio’s SA network has already been installed in the company’s data centres across the nation and in the trial sites across Navi Mumbai. Jio’s goal is to make 5G solutions not only for India but also for the entire world. Once Reliance Jio’s 5G solutions are successful across the nation, Mukesh Ambani’s ambition is to start exporting the homegrown 5G SA solutions to other nations.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    29 Comments
    newest
    oldest most voted
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Airtel Believes Low Cost Jio 4G Phone Won’t Have Any Sizeable Impact

    Reliance Jio, India’s top telco on Thursday announced that it would be working on a low-cost 4G smartphone in a...

    module-4-img

    6G Network in South Korea Might Commercialise in 2028

    Even though 5G is still rolling out in several parts of the world, technocrats are eyeing the 6G technology. In...

    module-4-img

    Japan’s First Multi Operator RAN Deployed by Ericsson

    KDDI Corporation and Softbank have selected Ericsson as one of the vendors to set up Japan’s first Multi-Operator Radio Access...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Google Is Releasing Android 12 Beta 2.1 to Fix Beta Build Bugs

    module-4-img

    BSNL 4G Plans That Are Worth the Money!

    module-4-img

    6G Technology Speed 50 Times Faster Than 5G: Samsung

    module-4-img

    5G Commercial Services Launched in Indonesia by Indosat Ooredoo