Reliance Jio to Make India 5G Yukt and 2G Mukt: Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani, Managing Director and Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) made plenty of big announcements at the company’s 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM). One of those announcements was JioPhone Next. The JioPhone Next has been slated to arrive in the market on September 10, 2021. Another big announcement during the event was made regarding 5G.

In a statement, Mukesh Ambani shared that Reliance Jio will be leveraging the cloud products developed by Google to power its homegrown 5G solutions. With the help of Google Cloud, Jio will power the internal needs of key Reliance growth businesses like JioSaavn, JioHealth, JioMart, and Reliance Retail.

Reliance Jio to Make India 5G Yukt

In a note, Mukesh Ambani said that Jio doesn’t only want to make India 2G Yukt, but also make India 5G Yukt. Ambani further said that he is confident about Jio becoming the first company to launch 5G services in India beating the likes of Bharti Airtel.

Ambani said that Jio’s network architecture will allow the company to very easily upgrade from 4G to 5G. Jio has already developed state-of-the-art standalone 5G technology. The company’s 5G solutions have been able to achieve high speeds of 1 Gbps.

The Indian business tycoon mentioned about the company’s ongoing 5G trials. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had allocated spectrum to Jio and other telcos a few weeks back so that they can start with their 5G trials.

Ambani further said that Jio’s SA network has already been installed in the company’s data centres across the nation and in the trial sites across Navi Mumbai. Jio’s goal is to make 5G solutions not only for India but also for the entire world. Once Reliance Jio’s 5G solutions are successful across the nation, Mukesh Ambani’s ambition is to start exporting the homegrown 5G SA solutions to other nations.